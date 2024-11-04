clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football winners and losers following unsatisfying rivalry win …
Winner: Chaz Chambliss
Connor Riley
KJ Bolden ready to help Georgia in the present and future against Florida: …
ATHENS — With Dan Jackson officially ruled out for the first half of Saturday’s game against Florida, freshman KJ Bolden will be thrust into a starting role.
Connor Riley
How Trevor Etienne went from No. 2 running back at Florida to Georgia …
ATHENS — Trevor Etienne came to Georgia to play in big games. To get the chance to play in top 5 matchups, like he did when he ran for three touchdowns in the win over Texas.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers after overcoming Texas, officiating
Winner: Daylen Everette
Connor Riley
Carson Beck, Dreams and Nightmares and what a win over No. 1 Texas would …
ATHENS — One of the opening lines to Meek Mill’ Dreams and Nightmares goes, “I used to pray for times like this, to rhyme like this. So I had to grind like that to shine like …
Connor Riley
SEC betting lines: Georgia 3-point favorite over Ole Miss despite …

Mike Griffith
Red-hot, hungry Ole Miss on deck for Georgia, a relieved but …

Mike Griffith
What Kirby Smart said about Billy Napier, Carson Beck after Georgia …

Connor Riley
Social media sounds off on Georgia football performance against …

Connor Riley
Carson Beck gives fiery speech on his play following Florida game: …

Connor Riley
