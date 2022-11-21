Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs beat Kentucky, cap unbeaten SEC slate

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Kentucky Winner: Georgia in SEC play

It wasn’t pretty on Saturday for Georgia. Yet the Bulldogs won another SEC game, besting Kentucky 16-6. Georgia completed its SEC slate with an 8-0 record, something it did last season as well. Georgia becomes the third program in SEC history to go unbeaten in regular season play in back-to-back seasons, with Florida (95-96) and Alabama (08-09) being the others to do so. The Bulldogs had already clinched the SEC East, yet they were able to go on the road and take care of business once again. On an afternoon where teams like North Carolina and Tennessee gacked away their playoff hopes, the Bulldogs’ run of consistency in SEC play should not go unnoticed.

“You see the environments these people are playing in,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You see that it’s different. You find out real quick who wants to play football and who’s just a football fan. You have to be able to win in games like that, especially in November.” Georgia steps out of conference play this week to take on a surging Georgia Tech team. Given what we’ve seen from the Bulldogs this season, don’t expect them to overlook the Yellow Jackets. This program relishes every opportunity it has to play. “They’re playing for a chance to be the winningest team, one of the first teams to ever do the two undefeated [regular seasons], the chance to dominate on the road, the chance to win on a four-game stretch that I don’t know that I’ve seen a four-game stretch quite like that one in our league,” Smart said. “They did it — like, they owned it and I’m proud of them.”

Loser: Georgia’s offense in poor conditions It’s worth noting that conditions were poor on Saturday. That much was clear on Stetson Bennett’s interception, as the wind seemed to get a hold of the ball and guide it away from Ladd McConkey and into the arms of a Kentucky defensive back. “It was 16 to 18 (mph) with gusts of 25, so it was windy but it was more about what you can and can’t do in those conditions,” Smart said. “Again, I think it affected Kentucky. It affected us. The wind is blowing one way, you got to figure out out when you’re passing it, when you’re throwing it. We do studies all the time about how it affects games when the wind gets up around 20 miles per hour. It’s very different in the way you play the game.” Related: Kirby Smart gets testy in defense of Georgia situational execution: ‘That’s my decision to make’ Bennett had a season-low 19 pass attempts, with the wind impacting Georgia’s play-calling. The Bulldogs were able to move the ball on the ground as they ran for 247 yards on the afternoon. But the inability to finish in the red zone — only one of Georgia’s five trips inside the Kentucky 20-yard line ended in a touchdown — made the score much close than it should’ve been.