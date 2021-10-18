Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Week 7 win over Kentucky Winner: Todd Hartley The Georgia tight ends coach had a pretty great week for the Bulldogs. On Wednesday, he landed his top target for the 2022 recruiting cycle in 4-star tight end Oscar Delp.

Darnell Washington had 2 catches for 37 yards, both season-highs for the sophomore. John FitzPatrick snarred a 20-yard pass, giving him an explosive play as well. “It’s mismatches,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “People with Fitz and Darnell’s size and Brock’s explosiveness, it creates matchup problems for whoever you put on them. They’re just so big, it’s like a safety blanket when you’re throwing to them. It’s hard to miss them.” Related: Georgia tight ends, defensive line dominate social media chatter after beating Kentucky

Of Bennett’s 14 completions, 8 of them went to the tight ends. Bennett had another touchdown pass to Bowers that was called back due to a hold as well. With all the injuries at wide receiver, the Bulldogs have had to lean on their tight ends this season. It’s a major credit to Hartley that time and time again this group has been able to deliver for the Bulldogs. “Our tight ends are weapons. They’re size guys, they make plays down the field,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve got a good, talented tight end room, and as long as they buy into the team-first concept, then we’ve got a chance to be successful.” Loser: Georgia special teams This is was clearly the worst game of the season for Georgia from a special teams standpoint. Jack Podlensy missed an extra point, snapping the longest streak in NCAA history of 363 straight made extra points. It was the first time since Smart became Georgia’s head coach that the Bulldogs missed an extra point.