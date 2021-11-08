Georgia football winners and losers following sluggish weekend for college football’s other elite teams
Winner: Travon Walker
Georgia’s defense did not have the performance it wanted to against Missouri. The two quarterbacks Missouri combined for 97 rushing yards and Missouri was actually able to establish an early lead in the game.
It wouldn’t last though as the Bulldogs rattled off 40 straight points and the Tigers wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter. By then the starting defense was chilling on the sidelines.
This week’s standout defensive player was Travon Walker. He picked up a sack and added another tackle for loss in the win for the Bulldogs. He seems to be all over the field, made all the more impressive by his 6-foot-5, 270-pound frame.
He’s now got 2.5 sacks in Georgia’s last four games, all of which were against SEC foes. With Adam Anderson currently suspended, Walker will be asked to take on a bigger role in the Georgia pass rush.
The scary thing for opposing offenses is that it seems like the Walker is really just starting to scratch the surface of his immense potential.
“For him to be that big and be able to drop in coverage and run, I’ve never seen that before,” Quay Walker said of Travon Walker. “He’s just going to keep working hard and doing what he needs to do in order for him to get where he needs to be and to really help this team.”
Loser: Clarity at quarterback
The Tigers effectively dared Georgia to beat them through the air. Statistically speaking, the Bulldogs did that as Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels combined to throw for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns on the day.
The numbers though were a bit deceiving as far as the sharpness of the quarterbacks. Bennett was bailed out by a couple of great catches, including an unreal adjustment by Jermaine Burton that turned a possible interception into a 47-yard reception. Daniels — playing for the first time since Vanderbilt — was intercepted on an errant pass intended for Burton.
Afterward, Kirby Smart was asked about the quarterback play and how it would look moving forward. Bennett played every snap of consequence on Saturday and led Georgia to points on five of the six drives he was at quarterback.
“We make the decisions as a staff that we think are best for the team and we will continue to do that,” Smart said.
Georgia will be a heavy favorite in its final three games of the season and thus have an opportunity to give reps to both Daniels and Bennett. As of now though, it seems like Bennett will continue to take the meaningful snaps, with Daniels pushing him in practice.