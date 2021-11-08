Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following sluggish weekend for college football’s other elite teams Winner: Travon Walker Georgia’s defense did not have the performance it wanted to against Missouri. The two quarterbacks Missouri combined for 97 rushing yards and Missouri was actually able to establish an early lead in the game.

It wouldn’t last though as the Bulldogs rattled off 40 straight points and the Tigers wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter. By then the starting defense was chilling on the sidelines. This week’s standout defensive player was Travon Walker. He picked up a sack and added another tackle for loss in the win for the Bulldogs. He seems to be all over the field, made all the more impressive by his 6-foot-5, 270-pound frame. He’s now got 2.5 sacks in Georgia’s last four games, all of which were against SEC foes. With Adam Anderson currently suspended, Walker will be asked to take on a bigger role in the Georgia pass rush.

Related: Kirby Smart, Nolan Smith discuss impact of Adam Anderson suspension The scary thing for opposing offenses is that it seems like the Walker is really just starting to scratch the surface of his immense potential. “For him to be that big and be able to drop in coverage and run, I’ve never seen that before,” Quay Walker said of Travon Walker. “He’s just going to keep working hard and doing what he needs to do in order for him to get where he needs to be and to really help this team.”