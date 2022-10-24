Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers coming out of off week Winner: Me Sunday was tough.

I ran my first ever half-marathon, competing in the Athens Half-Marathon. It was an incredible experience, running past many of the places I have either lived or worked over my time in Athens. I even spent a little time in Sanford Stadium, making sure that even during a bye-week I spend some time in Georgia football’s cathedral. I ran a time I’m super proud of, 1:43:05. I ran to my standard. Next year, I look forward to breaking 1:30. The running was not the tough part, though. Sunday would’ve been Jackson Smith’s 30th birthday.

I’ve written about Jackson in this space before. Probably will continue to do so. Even with it being now almost three years without him, he’s still a very big presence in my life. He inspires me every day. To laugh, to think, to bring joy to others and make the most of every day. I had a lot of people tell me they were proud of me, both before and after the race. It really meant a lot to know that I have people in my corner, whether they be in Athens or Los Angeles or New York. Prior to the race, I wrote JS30 on my shoes. When things got tough around mile 12 — passing the backside of Sanford ironically — I felt like tapping out. But I found a final wind, pushed through the finish and then crushed some Cane’s. I know Jackson, who ran cross country in his day, would’ve done the same.