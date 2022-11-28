Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs complete perfect regular season, look ahead to LSU

Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Tech
14
Final
37
(1) Georgia
  • Kansas
    27
    Final
    (15) Kansas State
    47
    Air Force
    13
    Final
    San Diego State
    3
    (12) Washington
    51
    Final
    Washington State
    33
    BYU
    35
    Final
    Stanford
    26
  • Akron
    Fri, 12/2 on CBS Sports Network @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    North Texas
    Sat, 12/3 on CBS Sports Network @12:30 AM ET
    UTSA
    (14) Utah
    Sat, 12/3 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (5) USC
    Toledo
    Sat, 12/3 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Ohio
  • (15) Kansas State
    Sat, 12/3 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (4) TCU
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    Sat, 12/3 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    Troy
    Fresno State
    Sat, 12/3 on FOX @9:00 ET
    Boise State
    (25) UCF
    Sat, 12/3 on ABC @9:00 ET
    (19) Tulane
  • (7) Clemson
    Sun, 12/4 on ABC @1:00 AM ET
    (18) North Carolina
    Purdue
    Sun, 12/4 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (3) Michigan
    Georgia State
    23
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    West Virginia
    24
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    19
  • Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Maryland
    37
    South Carolina
    31
    Final
    (7) Clemson
    30
    Army
    44
    Final
    UMass
    7
    Old Dominion
    20
    Final
    South Alabama
    27
  • Western Kentucky
    32
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    31
    New Mexico State
    49
    Final
    Liberty
    14
    (3) Michigan
    45
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    23
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    7
    Final
    James Madison
    47
  • Kent State
    30
    Final
    Buffalo
    27
    East Carolina
    49
    Final
    Temple
    46
    Akron
    44
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    12
    Rice
    17
    Final
    North Texas
    21
  • Louisville
    13
    Final
    Kentucky
    26
    Wake Forest
    31
    Final
    Duke
    34
    UTEP
    31
    Final
    UTSA
    34
    UAB
    37
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    27
  • Illinois
    41
    Final
    Northwestern
    3
    Troy
    48
    Final
    Arkansas State
    19
    Memphis
    31
    Final
    SMU
    34
    Auburn
    27
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    49
  • Purdue
    30
    Final
    Indiana
    16
    (10) Oregon
    34
    Final
    (22) Oregon State
    38
    Minnesota
    23
    Final
    Wisconsin
    16
    Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Jose State
    27
  • Michigan State
    16
    Final
    (11) Penn State
    35
    (14) Utah
    63
    Final
    Colorado
    21
    Iowa State
    14
    Final
    (4) TCU
    62
    Louisiana
    41
    Final
    Texas State
    13
  • Southern Miss
    20
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Nevada
    22
    Final
    UNLV
    27
    Appalachian State
    48
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    51
    Middle Tennessee
    33
    Final
    Florida International
    28
  • (6) LSU
    23
    Final
    Texas A&M
    38
    (25) UCF
    46
    Final
    South Florida
    39
    (9) Tennessee
    56
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    0
    (13) Notre Dame
    27
    Final
    (5) USC
    38
  • Oklahoma
    48
    Final
    Texas Tech
    51
    Tulsa
    37
    Final
    Houston
    30
    Syracuse
    32
    Final
    Boston College
    23
    Pittsburgh
    42
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    16
  • Kansas
    27
    Final
    (15) Kansas State
    47
    Air Force
    13
    Final
    San Diego State
    3
    (12) Washington
    51
    Final
    Washington State
    33
    BYU
    35
    Final
    Stanford
    26
  • Akron
    Fri, 12/2 on CBS Sports Network @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    North Texas
    Sat, 12/3 on CBS Sports Network @12:30 AM ET
    UTSA
    (14) Utah
    Sat, 12/3 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (5) USC
    Toledo
    Sat, 12/3 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Ohio
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) fights off Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) as McIntosh runs after a catch for 83-yards during the fourth quarter in a NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 37-14. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs complete perfect regular season, look ahead to LSU

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia football winners and losers after completing perfect regular season

Winner: Georgia special teams

Neither the Georgia offense or defense had strong outings in the opening half on Saturday. The same cannot be said though when it comes to the play of Georgia’s special teams units.

“I thought special teams came through today,” Smart said. “And it’s the first game in quite a while that we made some plays in special teams to kind of give us some momentum and get us rolling. so proud of that.”

Jack Podlesny made all three of his field goal attempts, including a 50-yarder to give him a new season-long make. Punter Brett Thorson had one punt fair caught after booming it 51 yards. His only other punt of the afternoon was downed at the one-yard line after Ladd McConkey was able to tip the ball and catch it prior to the ball reaching the end zone.

McConkey also ripped off a 39-yard punt return on Saturday as well. The Bulldogs were able to make winning plays on nearly every special teams phase.

Georgia Tech meanwhile did not have the same high level of execution. Its punter dropped a punt and set Georgia up with excellent field position. The Bulldogs responded by finding Brock Bowers for a touchdown to really help break the game open.

Smart speaks all the time about the importance of special teams and Saturday showed why that is the case. It can absolutely help win you games, even if the Bulldogs shouldn’t have needed it to do so.

Loser: The SEC championship game

What was going to be a matchup of top 5 teams now looks much less appetizing after the Tigers went out and lost 38-23 to Texas A&M. Mind you, the Aggies hadn’t scored more than 30-points in an FBS game all season and LSU saw quarterback Jayden Daniels pick up an ankle injury.

“We kept him in a boot for today. His exam was good today,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “We’re pretty optimistic about his ability to practice on Tuesday.”

Related: Georgia football eager for 2022 SEC Championship Game: ‘I’ve been wanting to play LSU again’

Georgia is still very much invested in winning the SEC championship. It is something last year’s team didn’t accomplish and it would remove any drama come Sunday’s College Football Playoff rankings. A win likely also puts Georgia in Atlanta for its College Football Playoff semifinal.

There is also the fact that Georgia has as many national championships under Smart as it does SEC championships. The Georgia coach would like to change that this coming Saturday.

“We’re worried about winning the SEC championship,” Smart said. “That’s the most important thing on our agenda, is to have an opportunity to do something that rarely gets done. I mean, it’s tough to win an SEC championship. I’ve been part of this league for a long time. I have almost as many national championships as I do SEC championships. They’re really hard to come by.”

Much of the national attention usually reserved for this game will be elsewhere, as LSU is the first three-loss SEC team to make it to Atlanta since Florida did so in 2016. The Gators lost that game 54-16 to No. 1 ranked Alabama.

The Bulldogs will be hoping for a similar result on Saturday, even if the common fan is hoping for something more competitive.

Winner: Stetson Bennett

Saturday was not Bennett’s finest day. A majority of his passing yards came on an 83-yard dime to running back Kenny McIntosh. In what will be Bennett’s final home game at Sanford Stadium, he had just 140 passing yards and two touchdowns.

But in winning, Bennett capped a pretty remarkable run as Georgia’s starting quarterback. While he hasn’t always been the single biggest reason for Georgia’s success, Georgia is 26-3 in games started by Bennett.

NextWhy Georgia Tech’s coaching future holds the key to ‘Clean, …
Leave a Comment