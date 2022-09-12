Georgia football winners and losers following shutout win over Samford

Dawgnation Logo
Samford
0
Final
33
(2) Georgia
  • Mississippi State
    39
    Final
    Arizona
    17
  • Florida State
    Fri, 9/16 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    Air Force
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
    Wofford
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @3:00 ET
    Virginia Tech
    UConn
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan
  • Cincinnati
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Miami (OH)
    Youngstown State
    Sat, 9/17 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (20) Kentucky
    Texas State
    Sat, 9/17 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    (9) Baylor
    (7) Oklahoma
    Sat, 9/17 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Nebraska
  • Villanova
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
    Abilene Christian
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Missouri
    LIU
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @4:00 ET
    Kent State
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Indiana
  • Southern Illinois
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
    Purdue
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Syracuse
    Towson
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Buffalo
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
  • Bucknell
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @5:00 ET
    Central Michigan
    Murray State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State
    South Alabama
    Sat, 9/17 on Pac-12 Network @6:00 ET
    UCLA
    Rutgers
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
  • Ohio
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Iowa State
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @6:00 ET
    Virginia
    California
    Sat, 9/17 on NBC @6:30 ET
    (8) Notre Dame
    North Texas
    Sat, 9/17 on MW Network @7:00 ET
    UNLV
  • Tulane
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 9/17 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
    Troy
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    (21) BYU
    Sat, 9/17 on FOX @7:30 ET
    Oregon
  • Colorado
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Minnesota
    Penn State
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Auburn
    Stony Brook
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @7:30 ET
    UMass
    (22) Ole Miss
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Georgia Tech
  • New Mexico State
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (19) Wisconsin
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Tennessee-Martin
    Sat, 9/17 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Boise State
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 9/17 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (1) Alabama
  • Kansas
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    (25) Houston
    Colorado State
    Sat, 9/17 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    Washington State
    Marshall
    Sat, 9/17 on NFL Network @9:00 ET
    Bowling Green
    Liberty
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @9:00 ET
    (23) Wake Forest
  • Mississippi State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    LSU
    Campbell
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
    North Carolina A&T
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Duke
    Jacksonville State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulsa
  • Akron
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (24) Tennessee
    Northwestern State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Southern Miss
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Memphis
    Texas Tech
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (18) North Carolina State
  • Charlotte
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia State
    Tennessee State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Middle Tennessee
    Missouri State
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (16) Arkansas
    Arkansas-Pine Bluff
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (11) Oklahoma State
  • Toledo
    Sat, 9/17 on FOX @11:00 ET
    (3) Ohio State
    Nevada
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Iowa
    SMU
    Sat, 9/17 on Fox Sports 1 @11:30 ET
    Maryland
    UCF
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    Florida Atlantic
  • (17) Pittsburgh
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Western Michigan
    South Florida
    Sat, 9/17 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (12) Florida
    Louisiana
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    Rice
    Maine
    Sat, 9/17 on RSN @11:30 ET
    Boston College
  • (14) Michigan State
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Washington
    Louisiana Tech
    Sun, 9/18 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (5) Clemson
    UTSA
    Sun, 9/18 on LHN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas
    Montana State
    Sun, 9/18 on Pac-12 Network @12:00 AM ET
    Oregon State
  • UTEP
    Sun, 9/18 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    (15) Miami (FL)
    Sun, 9/18 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    (6) Texas A&M
    San Diego State
    Sun, 9/18 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    (13) Utah
    Fresno State
    Sun, 9/18 on FOX @2:30 AM ET
    (10) USC
  • North Dakota State
    Sun, 9/18 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona
    Eastern Michigan
    Sun, 9/18 on Pac-12 Network @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Duquesne
    Sun, 9/18 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    (23) Wake Forest
    45
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    25
  • Arkansas State
    12
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    45
    Southern Miss
    7
    Final
    (15) Miami (FL)
    30
    Ohio
    10
    Final
    Penn State
    46
    North Carolina
    35
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
  • (1) Alabama
    20
    Final
    Texas
    19
    Duke
    31
    Final
    Northwestern
    23
    Western Illinois
    10
    Final
    Minnesota
    62
    South Carolina
    30
    Final
    (16) Arkansas
    44
  • UTSA
    41
    Final
    Army
    38
    Missouri
    12
    Final
    Kansas State
    40
    Charleston Southern
    3
    Final
    (18) North Carolina State
    55
    South Alabama
    38
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
  • Southern Utah
    7
    Final
    (13) Utah
    73
    Lafayette
    14
    Final
    Temple
    30
    Western Michigan
    37
    Final
    Ball State
    30
    Marshall
    26
    Final
    (8) Notre Dame
    21
  • Appalachian State
    17
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    14
    Memphis
    37
    Final
    Navy
    13
    Maryland
    56
    Final
    Charlotte
    21
    Colorado
    10
    Final
    Air Force
    41
  • (24) Tennessee
    34
    Final
    (17) Pittsburgh
    27
    Kennesaw State
    10
    Final
    Cincinnati
    63
    Furman
    12
    Final
    (5) Clemson
    35
    Washington State
    17
    Final
    (19) Wisconsin
    14
  • Wagner
    7
    Final
    Rutgers
    66
    Akron
    0
    Final
    (14) Michigan State
    52
    Eastern Kentucky
    59
    Final
    Bowling Green
    57
    Iowa State
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    7
  • Portland State
    6
    Final
    Washington
    52
    UNLV
    14
    Final
    California
    20
    Indiana State
    0
    Final
    Purdue
    56
    (25) Houston
    30
    Final
    Texas Tech
    33
  • Middle Tennessee
    34
    Final
    Colorado State
    19
    Virginia
    3
    Final
    Illinois
    24
    Northern Colorado
    10
    Final
    Wyoming
    33
    Alabama State
    7
    Final
    UCLA
    45
  • Incarnate Word
    55
    Final
    Nevada
    41
    Robert Morris
    14
    Final
    Miami (OH)
    31
    Holy Cross
    37
    Final
    Buffalo
    31
    Southeastern Louisiana
    9
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    42
  • Gardner-Webb
    27
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    31
    UAB
    14
    Final
    Liberty
    21
    Old Dominion
    21
    Final
    East Carolina
    39
    Kansas
    55
    Final
    West Virginia
    42
  • Weber State
    35
    Final
    Utah State
    7
    Central Arkansas
    3
    Final
    (22) Ole Miss
    59
    Northern Illinois
    35
    Final
    Tulsa
    38
    Western Carolina
    17
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    35
  • Eastern Michigan
    21
    Final
    Louisiana
    49
    Stephen F. Austin
    17
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    52
    Alabama A&M
    17
    Final
    Troy
    38
    (20) Kentucky
    26
    Final
    (12) Florida
    16
  • Alcorn State
    0
    Final
    Tulane
    52
    Howard
    20
    Final
    South Florida
    42
    Kent State
    3
    Final
    (7) Oklahoma
    33
    Lamar
    16
    Final
    SMU
    45
  • Florida International
    12
    Final
    Texas State
    41
    Syracuse
    48
    Final
    UConn
    14
    UMass
    10
    Final
    Toledo
    55
    Texas Southern
    27
    Final
    North Texas
    59
  • Arizona State
    17
    Final
    (11) Oklahoma State
    34
    Southern University
    17
    Final
    LSU
    65
    McNeese State
    10
    Final
    Rice
    52
    Georgia Southern
    45
    Final
    Nebraska
    42
  • (10) USC
    41
    Final
    Stanford
    28
    San Jose State
    16
    Final
    Auburn
    24
    Idaho
    22
    Final
    Indiana
    35
    Nicholls State
    7
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    35
  • Tarleton State
    17
    Final
    TCU
    59
    Boston College
    10
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Idaho State
    7
    Final
    San Diego State
    38
    Hawai'i
    10
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    56
  • Eastern Washington
    14
    Final
    Oregon
    70
    New Mexico State
    13
    Final
    UTEP
    20
    (9) Baylor
    20
    Final
    (21) BYU
    26
    Oregon State
    35
    Final
    Fresno State
    32
  • Mississippi State
    39
    Final
    Arizona
    17
  • Florida State
    Fri, 9/16 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    Air Force
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
    Wofford
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @3:00 ET
    Virginia Tech
    UConn
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan
Georgia football-winners-losers-samford
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) during the Bulldogs 33-0 win over Samford in a game played September 10, 2022, at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre.
Perry McIntyre

Georgia football winners and losers following shutout win over Samford

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia football winners and losers following shutout win over Samford

Winner: Every Georgia pass catcher

“Darnell has done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s practiced really hard, he’s played really hard, he’s maintained his weight at the right level, and he’s getting rewarded for it by getting some catches, some touches, and also being really physical.”

It’s the rest of the pass catchers that need seasoning. Especially in the wake of Adonai Mitchell’s ankle injury that knocked him out of the game after the first play.

Related: Kirby Smart provides good news on the status of wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Kearis Jackson and Ladd McConkey are certainly known entities. Freshmen Dillon Bell and De’Nylon Morrissette have both made strides of late, with Bell catching his first career touchdown on Saturday.

Stetson Bennett was asked about spreading the ball around and could simply smile. This offense is designed to get the ball to its playmakers in space. For all that Georgia’s offense didn’t do on Saturday, it certainly accomplished that as four different receivers recorded a catch of at least 20-plus yards.

“We have a good system that allows us to put people in places to say, ‘Is he a give-the-ball-to guy?’ ‘Cause you better know who those guys are when you play elite opponents,” Smart said. “Some teams will take those get-the-ball plays away from you. Then you get narrowed down who to touch the ball. And ultimately football comes down to who can win one-on-one, and we’ve got to figure that out.”

Loser: Field goals

Jack Podlesny had a good day for Georgia on Saturday. He made four of his five field goal attempts, with the lone miss being a 54-yarder that was only that long because Bennett took an egregious sack on third down.

But if Georgia is going to end the season as the No. 1 team in the country, it can’t have Podlesny attempting five field goals in a game. Especially when four of those kicks came after Georgia reached the red zone.

“I think we’re all upset that we didn’t execute as well as we could’ve in the first half and come out in the second half and didn’t do it again,” Bennett said. “Didn’t work out and that put a damper on it even more.”

The Bulldogs know they have to execute better in the red zone. Georgia was perfect in that aspect in Week 1 against Oregon. The Samford effort was less desirable.

Georgia will probably slot somewhere in the middle of those two outcomes in terms of red zone efficiency. Last season the Bulldogs scored a touchdown on 60 percent of their red zone trips, good for 63rd in the country in that metric.

Ideally, the Bulldogs would find better success running the ball as Georgia averaged only 4.0 yards per rush on Saturday. If the offensive line and running backs work in tandem, Georgia should have a better chance of converting field goals into touchdowns.

Winner: Freshman defenders

Malaki Starks made his first career start for Georgia a week after he snarred the first interception of his career. He joined Mykel Williams as freshman defenders in the starting lineup for Georgia.

Leave a Comment