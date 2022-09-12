Georgia football winners and losers following shutout win over Samford

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

It’s the rest of the pass catchers that need seasoning. Especially in the wake of Adonai Mitchell’s ankle injury that knocked him out of the game after the first play.

“Darnell has done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s practiced really hard, he’s played really hard, he’s maintained his weight at the right level, and he’s getting rewarded for it by getting some catches, some touches, and also being really physical.”

Kearis Jackson and Ladd McConkey are certainly known entities. Freshmen Dillon Bell and De’Nylon Morrissette have both made strides of late, with Bell catching his first career touchdown on Saturday.

Stetson Bennett was asked about spreading the ball around and could simply smile. This offense is designed to get the ball to its playmakers in space. For all that Georgia’s offense didn’t do on Saturday, it certainly accomplished that as four different receivers recorded a catch of at least 20-plus yards.

“We have a good system that allows us to put people in places to say, ‘Is he a give-the-ball-to guy?’ ‘Cause you better know who those guys are when you play elite opponents,” Smart said. “Some teams will take those get-the-ball plays away from you. Then you get narrowed down who to touch the ball. And ultimately football comes down to who can win one-on-one, and we’ve got to figure that out.”

Loser: Field goals

Jack Podlesny had a good day for Georgia on Saturday. He made four of his five field goal attempts, with the lone miss being a 54-yarder that was only that long because Bennett took an egregious sack on third down.

But if Georgia is going to end the season as the No. 1 team in the country, it can’t have Podlesny attempting five field goals in a game. Especially when four of those kicks came after Georgia reached the red zone.