Georgia football winners and losers following SEC East-clinching win Winner: Kearis Jackson Ladd McConkey deserves praise for his performance against Mississippi State. Darnell Washington as well. But perhaps most encouraging was the play of Kearis Jackson.

The fifth-year wide receiver had his best game of the season, hauling in four passes for 69 yards. He made multiple outstanding catches while also bringing an added element of verticality to the Georgia offense. His longest reception on the night went for 30 yards. "He's a guy that's been there, done that," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "That catch he made over the middle, to take that shot and hang onto the ball, are you kidding me? I was just waiting for the ball to come out. I'm like, 'Dang, he held onto it.' Then he made a circus catch over there on the sideline.

On the season, Jackson now has 18 receptions for 246 yards. That is behind the likes of McConkey and Brock Bowers on the season but if the continues to play as he did on Saturday, Georgia’s offense will have another valuable weapon to torment opposing defenses. Loser: Clock management For the second straight game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart had to own up to the fact that he botched the end of the first half. “Bad. It’s as bad as it’s been,” Smart said. “Usually you want to play that aggressive and use that, and it backfired on us. It was as bad as I’ve ever been a part of.” With Georgia leading 17-6, the Bulldogs got the ball with 51 seconds remaining in the half. A quick screen to McConkey netted only seven yards. From there, Stetson Bennett fired back-to-back incomplete passes. Georgia sent out Brett Thorson to punt. A bad drive turned into a full-blown catastrophe when Thorson’s punt was returned for a touchdown. What was a double-digit lead was suddenly a five-point game heading into halftime.