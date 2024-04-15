clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information.

Why Gunner Stockton, not Carson Beck, is the main attraction at …
ATHENS — When you’re the starting quarterback on one of the top teams in the country, you’re going to draw a lot of attention.
Connor Riley
Joenel Aguero impresses Georgia teammates with strong spring practice …
ATHENS — Dominic Lovett has been one of Georgia’s better players this spring.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on how NIL does and doesn’t impact …
ATHENS — At the moment, Georgia does not have a quarterback commitment for the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart makes it clear why Georgia can ‘be great on offense’ in 2024
ATHENS — Amarius Mims is expected to be a first-round draft pick in this month’s NFL draft. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger has been lauded as one of the best leaders in program …
Connor Riley
Development of Joseph Jonah-Ajonye takes on added importance following …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wants to keep expectations in check for freshman defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
Connor Riley
Final grades from 2024 Georgia spring game

Connor Riley
What social media is saying about Georgia football following 2024 …

Connor Riley
Sanford West: Check out DawgNation’s new Georgia football postgame …

Jeff Sentell
Colbie Young validates spring buzz with ‘Megatron’ showing in Georgia …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart’s Dawgs show depth of talent in G-Day tie

Bill King
