Georgia football winners and losers following 56-7 win over UAB
Winner: Nazir Stackhouse
It’s hard to single out just one player from Georgia’s defensive effort on Saturday. Adam Anderson and Channing Tindall both picked up sacks. Lewis Cine, Kelee Ringo and Jamon Dumas-Johnson all recorded interceptions, with Dumas-Johnson returning his for a touchdown.
He also created quite a few big plays. He pressured UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston into throwing the first interception of the game, which Cine came down with.
Stackhouse then put his own name on the stat-sheet with a sack, the first of his Georgia career.
“Naz, he’s always been a guy that comes and works,” Walker said. “He’s a guy that is going to pay attention to the little small details, do what the coach says, technique-wise. That’s part of the reason why he got the sack that he did today.
“Naz, he’s gonna be a guy that emerges on.”
That’s just what the Georgia defense needs, another capable defensive lineman that will join the likes of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter and Walker in making life miserable for opposing offenses.
Through two games, the Georgia defense has been dynamite. They’ve actually scored two touchdowns while giving none. And with South Carolina and Vanderbilt teams on the schedule, this Georgia defense has a chance to make a couple more statements to start the season.
Loser: Those who booed Stetson Bennett
The way certain factions of the Georgia fan base treated Stetson Bennett prior to Saturday’s game was downright gross. Bennett was booed in pregame warmups when he was announced as the starter.
Then he went out and tied the school record with 5 touchdown passes.
“I am really proud of the way that Stetson has handled himself,” Kirby Smart said. “No one has been better to the University of Georgia than Stetson Bennett in terms of his work. He does not get as many reps as the other guys, so I was proud of his success.”
Bennett said afterward he tries to block out the outside noise with regards to what people have to say about him. Let’s hope that was the case on Saturday.
Georgia fans had wanted to see Carson Beck play a prominent role in the event that JT Daniels was unable to play. Beck had not yet thrown a pass in his Georgia career, but he looked good in the spring game and was a 4-star recruit.
Beck did get a chance to play in the first half and completed 4-of-10 passes for 88 yards. He did throw a touchdown but he also tossed an interception that directly led to UAB’s only points of the afternoon. Beck also had a snap in the red zone go through his hands.
Smart will likely always be second-guessed when it comes to quarterback decisions due to his handling of the Jake Fromm and Justin Fields situation. That’s understandable, at least until Georgia wins a championship.