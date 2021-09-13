Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following 56-7 win over UAB Winner: Nazir Stackhouse It’s hard to single out just one player from Georgia’s defensive effort on Saturday. Adam Anderson and Channing Tindall both picked up sacks. Lewis Cine, Kelee Ringo and Jamon Dumas-Johnson all recorded interceptions, with Dumas-Johnson returning his for a touchdown.

He also created quite a few big plays. He pressured UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston into throwing the first interception of the game, which Cine came down with. Stackhouse then put his own name on the stat-sheet with a sack, the first of his Georgia career. “Naz, he’s always been a guy that comes and works,” Walker said. “He’s a guy that is going to pay attention to the little small details, do what the coach says, technique-wise. That’s part of the reason why he got the sack that he did today.

“Naz, he’s gonna be a guy that emerges on.” That’s just what the Georgia defense needs, another capable defensive lineman that will join the likes of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter and Walker in making life miserable for opposing offenses. Through two games, the Georgia defense has been dynamite. They’ve actually scored two touchdowns while giving none. And with South Carolina and Vanderbilt teams on the schedule, this Georgia defense has a chance to make a couple more statements to start the season. Loser: Those who booed Stetson Bennett The way certain factions of the Georgia fan base treated Stetson Bennett prior to Saturday’s game was downright gross. Bennett was booed in pregame warmups when he was announced as the starter. Then he went out and tied the school record with 5 touchdown passes.