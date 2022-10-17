Dawgnation Logo
Vanderbilt
0
Final
55
(1) Georgia
Georgia football-winners-losers-Vanderbilt-2022
Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock scored a touchdown on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Georgia football winners and losers after obliterating Vanderbilt

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia football winners and losers following win over Vanderbilt

Winner: Quarterback play

It didn’t matter who was playing quarterback for Georgia on Saturday. Both Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck looked at ease carving up the Vanderbilt defense.

Bennett didn’t take long to get into a grove, completing 18 of his first 20 pass attempts. Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He also didn’t turn the ball over in the win for Georgia.

It was a return to the Bennett we saw in the first three games of the season, as opposed to how he played against Missouri and Auburn.

“He made some better throws early,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought he’s played well. He just hasn’t made the throws early. That one over the middle to Marcus early really helped him. He had the one high one to Darnell over the middle. Outside of that, I thought he had good middle. He did a good job throwing into the zone.”

When Bennett gave way to Beck, the redshirt sophomore continued to cook. Beck completed eight of his 11 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

While Beck may not have had an eye-popping statistical day, you could see his traits on display and why he’s an exciting prospect. He scrambled 13 yards on one play, while bulleting in a pass to Kearis Jackson for a would-be touchdown, only for replay to deem Jackson couldn’t get his feet down.

What’s more is what Georgia has waiting on the other side of the game against Florida. The Bulldogs will host Tennessee on Nov. 5 in what might be the biggest game in Sanford Stadium since the 1983 season saw No. 3 Georgia host No. 4 Auburn. The Volunteers sit at No. 3 in the current AP Poll, while Georgia is No. 1.

Sanford Stadium has never seen a matchup between two top-3 teams. It’s going to be perhaps the biggest game of the college football regular season, topping what we saw in Knoxville, Tenn., this past weekend.

Georgia can’t afford to look past a three-loss Florida team. This is a Georgia team that hasn’t always been fully engaged this season. For a team that doesn’t have the veterans like the 2021 team, the upcoming Florida game will be an interesting test for Georgia.

Because instead of being the main course for Georgia’s season, it has been relegated to appetizer status with comes next for Georgia.

“I’m worried about tomorrow, man. I’m not looking down bat that run, because you start looking at that run, you get caught up,” Smart said. “I’m looking solely at one thing. It’s not Florida, or anyone else. It’s us. I’m gonna dig, clew, claw to get every player on our roster better. Because one of those guys is gonna be counted on to make a play in a tough game.”

Leave a Comment