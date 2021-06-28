Georgia still needs young defensive backs to play significant roles in 2021 season

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football needs to see growth from young defensive backs. When speaking earlier this spring, Smart made it clear the lack of experience in the secondary was a concern for the group. “We’re trying to grow those guys up. We’re in constant search of our best lineup,” the Georgia coach said in April.

Thanks to the additions of Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick, the Bulldogs add two players with multiple years of starting experience. The secondary as a whole isn’t quite as inexperienced as it was back in April. To start the season, the Bulldogs won’t need to rely on redshirt freshmen Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo or find out what they have in 2021 signees Nyland Green and Kamari Lassiter against Clemson. That was going to be a very tough ask for a group of players who have not started a game.

But as the season develops, Smart and Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will need to find a way to get those young defensive backs meaningful reps. In part so that the Bulldogs don’t have to deal with this very same issue again next season. Four Bulldogs were taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. A fifth, DJ Daniel, signed as an undrafted free agent. Then Georgia had two more defensive backs transfer out of the program, with Tyrique Stevenson heading to Miami and Major Burns going to LSU.

The exodus has created an opportunity for the likes of Ringo and others. The problem though is that because Georgia had so many talented — and older — defensive backs, its current group hadn’t seen the field all that much. That Georgia had to redshirt Kimber and Ringo last season didn’t help matters. Senior Ameer Speed played in just one game in 2020 as a defensive back. Lewis Cine and Chris Smith both return to help out at safety. Their ability to communicate will be important, especially with so many new faces in the Georgia secondary. The Bulldogs also bring back Latavious Brini, who started at the star position in the win over Cincinnati. But that was the first start of his career. Georgia signed four defensive backs in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Green, David Daniel and Javon Bullard all went through spring practice after enrolling early, while Lassiter enrolled over the summer. Smith and Kendrick both arrived on campus at the start of June, with the former coming from West Virginia and the latter from Clemson. The Bulldogs also earned a commitment from Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage, though he has not yet reported to Athens and is not listed as a member on Georgia’s roster. Georgia is likely to use Smith in the star position, as it is similar to what he played at West Virginia. The junior from Philadelphia earned Third Team All-American honors for the Mountaineers in 2020.