The Georgia freshmen who could make the 2023 Freshman All-SEC Team

clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia put 16 players on the various All-SEC teams at SEC media days, tied with Alabama for the most among any one school.

Eleven players made it on the First Team, with three more popping up on the second and two more on the third team.

There was not an All-Freshman team but it’s a safe bet that Georgia will have a few members on it when it is announced at the end of the season. The Bulldogs have placed four members on the All-Freshman Team in each of the last two seasons And Georgia won national championships in both of those seasons.

The Bulldogs also brought in an elite haul of prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as Georgia inked the No. 2 ranked recruiting class. Of the 26 signees, 18 got a jump start on their college careers by enrolling early and practicing with Georgia this spring.

Not all freshmen are created equal and gain equal shine. Brock Bowers made the team after leading Georgia in receiving. Mykel Williams only had 2.5 sacks at the time he earned the honor, only to then pick up sacks in both of Georgia’s College Football Playoff wins.

Below is our guess at players who will push for a spot on the All-Freshman team.

Offensive Tackle Earnest Greene

Redshirt freshmen can make the team, with Broderick Jones and Ladd McConkey being past examples. If Greene is good enough to win the left tackle job for Georgia, odds are he’ll end up receiving a lot of praise.

Greene redshirted last season after sustaining a back injury during the season. But he battled with Austin Blaske for the left tackle spot this spring and will continue to do so in the fall. Blaske won’t just hand him the job and he is the more veteran option.

But Greene was Georgia’s top-ranked offensive line signee in the 2022 signing class. And given the development tracks that Jones and Amarius Mims have taken, offensive tackles as talented as Greene do not ride the bench for long.

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall

Kirby Smart has expressed concern about not having someone on the defensive line who fits the game-wrecker mode that Jalen Carter previously did. We’re not saying Hall is going to be Carter, but he can fill that role for Georgia this fall.

Working in Hall’s favor is the departure of Bear Alexander, as he transferred to USC after Georgia’s spring practice. That’s one less talented player in front of him when it comes to playing time.

Hall also doesn’t need to become an every-down player to find himself as an All-Freshman member. Williams wasn’t a season ago, doing his best work on third down for Georgia. If Hall can do the same, he can end up following in the footsteps of Williams and Carter as All-Freshman defensive linemen.

Outside linebacker Damon Wilson

If the spring game is any indication, Wilson might make a run at finding himself on an All-SEC team at the end of season. He added 2.0 sacks in his Sanford Stadium debut as he got the best of Georgia’s second-string offensive line.

He’s also got a strong opportunity to make an impact early for Georgia as the Bulldogs have to replace Nolan Smith and Robert Beal at outside linebacker. Chaz Chambliss will play a role for this team but beyond that, Georgia doesn’t have much-proven experience at the position.

Bullard shined at the star position, in part because of his ability to impact the game as a blitzer. Aguero figures to have that same ability. Given Smith had an ACL injury in college, Aguero has the edge on him when it comes to athleticism.

Smith is a veteran in Georgia’s system and won’t make it easy for Aguero to see the field. But Aguero doesn’t need to be a finished product

Kicker Peyton Woodring

Woodring may have the best chance of any player on Georgia’s roster to make a big impact as a freshman.

If he’s able to beat out Jared Zirkel for place-kicking and kickoff duties, he figures to be pretty active with how good Georgia’s offense projects to be in 2023.

Woodring is the lone summer enrollee on this list, but it’s hard to say he’s too far behind Zirkel at this point in the completion.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
The Georgia freshmen who could make the 2023 Freshman All-SEC Team
Georgia put 16 players on the various All-SEC teams at SEC media days, tied with Alabama for the most among any one school.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia offense has even more talent than All-SEC teams suggest
No team was better represented on the Preseason First Team All-SEC than Georgia. In total, 11 Bulldogs found themselves with the honor. Five of them are on the offensive side …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football will learn a lot about the future of its inside …
Glenn Schumann is no longer just one of the best inside linebacker coaches in the country. He’s one of the best defensive minds period. His paychecks from Georgia say as …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia expects more of the same with Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator: …
Kirby Smart ended his opening statement at SEC media days by highlighting the importance of staff continuity. It was clearly an emphasis of his, as the Georgia coach believes …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart, Georgia players won’t be able to focus on just football at …
NASHVILLE — Were it a more normal offseason, Georgia players and Kirby Smart would be readying to talk about repeating as national champions and trying to win a …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Report: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh suspended, Wolverines still taking …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: 5-star LB Demarcus Riddick flips his commitment from …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Things are ‘about to get real’ for UGA QB …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: The narrative is changing quickly around …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Sedrick Van Pran explains how Georgia’s offensive line could reach …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.