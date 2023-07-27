The Georgia freshmen who could make the 2023 Freshman All-SEC Team

The Bulldogs also brought in an elite haul of prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as Georgia inked the No. 2 ranked recruiting class. Of the 26 signees, 18 got a jump start on their college careers by enrolling early and practicing with Georgia this spring.

Not all freshmen are created equal and gain equal shine. Brock Bowers made the team after leading Georgia in receiving. Mykel Williams only had 2.5 sacks at the time he earned the honor, only to then pick up sacks in both of Georgia’s College Football Playoff wins.

Below is our guess at players who will push for a spot on the All-Freshman team.

Offensive Tackle Earnest Greene

Redshirt freshmen can make the team, with Broderick Jones and Ladd McConkey being past examples. If Greene is good enough to win the left tackle job for Georgia, odds are he’ll end up receiving a lot of praise.

Greene redshirted last season after sustaining a back injury during the season. But he battled with Austin Blaske for the left tackle spot this spring and will continue to do so in the fall. Blaske won’t just hand him the job and he is the more veteran option.

But Greene was Georgia’s top-ranked offensive line signee in the 2022 signing class. And given the development tracks that Jones and Amarius Mims have taken, offensive tackles as talented as Greene do not ride the bench for long.