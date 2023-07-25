Georgia offense has even more talent than All-SEC teams suggest

clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Starting with Lovett, he likely isn’t bothered by being excluded from a Preseason All-SEC Team. He wasn’t on any Preseason All-SEC Team last season when he was at Missouri. He then went on to lead the Tigers in receiving and make First Team All-SEC.

Lovett was not an option for voters at SEC media days. Even if someone wanted to nominate Lovett, they could not.

Georgia likely won’t have all three of McConkey, Bowers and Lovett all on the first team at the end of the season. Not unless Georgia’s offense morphs into Ohio State’s.

But there are a lot of reasons to like what Lovett could bring to this offense.

“He works hard,” former Missouri teammates Kris Abrams-Draine said of Lovett. “Not everyone shows what they do in the offseason, but he works hard. He’s dedicated and he’s committed to being great.”

Lovett caught 56 passes for 846 yards a season ago. There were some other talented pieces on that offense, former 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden among them, but there were also quarterback questions.

Beck could go a long way in absolving some of those questions with his play in Georgia’s fall camp and early in the season. Considering the talent he, or whoever Georgia’s quarterback will be, is surrounded with he’ll have the chance to both impress and put up serious numbers.

Stetson Bennett threw for a school record in passing yards last season, with much of the same talent around him. Bowers was his leading receiver while McConkey was his No. 2 wide receiver. Van Pran, Ratledge and Mims all started for Georgia in its two College Football Playoff games.

What’s more about the quarterback position is that the crop of signal callers in the SEC is not what it normally is. Jayden Daniels, KJ Jefferson and Joe Milton all have undeniable talent and upside, but none are without flaws. Daniels and Jefferson both battled injuries last season, while Milton has been twice benched.

Beck isn’t a lock to be Georgia’s starting quarterback. As Kirby Smart told reporters at SEC media days, game reps will go a long way in determining who ends the season as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

“It’s the No. 1 measure we have,” Smart said. “But it’s the one thing we can’t measure (in practice) because we don’t tackle the quarterback. In the game they get tackled. So, Brock (Vandagriff) has very limited game action. We didn’t give Brock an opportunity to open and do things in games. Carson, we loosened up and did more things so we’ve got more measurement there. Gunner didn’t get any. The closest thing these guys have to game action is the spring.”

Bennett was someone who happened to be better in games than he was afforded the chance to show in practice.

It’s also worth pointing out Bennett did not make All-SEC last season, despite his numbers and being a Heisman Trophy finalist last season. Beck could lead Georgia to a 13-0 record, yet may not receive recognition for his play.

That’s the flip side of guiding such a loaded offense. Playing behind the best offensive line in the country and with a strong group of skill players means Beck won’t have to carry the Georgia offense.

In the end, that will make his job easier. Even if it means he doesn’t get him All-SEC honors.

“We’re going to play the 11 best players that give us the opportunity to be successful,” Smart said. “If that’s seven wide outs, if that’s two running backs, if that’s four running backs or two tight ends or 13 personnel, we can go through all the numbers. Every offensive coach will tell you and every head coach will tell you we’re going to get the best 11 players on the field.”

