Georgia offense has even more talent than All-SEC teams suggest

Lovett caught 56 passes for 846 yards a season ago. There were some other talented pieces on that offense, former 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden among them, but there were also quarterback questions.

Beck could go a long way in absolving some of those questions with his play in Georgia’s fall camp and early in the season. Considering the talent he, or whoever Georgia’s quarterback will be, is surrounded with he’ll have the chance to both impress and put up serious numbers.

Stetson Bennett threw for a school record in passing yards last season, with much of the same talent around him. Bowers was his leading receiver while McConkey was his No. 2 wide receiver. Van Pran, Ratledge and Mims all started for Georgia in its two College Football Playoff games.

What’s more about the quarterback position is that the crop of signal callers in the SEC is not what it normally is. Jayden Daniels, KJ Jefferson and Joe Milton all have undeniable talent and upside, but none are without flaws. Daniels and Jefferson both battled injuries last season, while Milton has been twice benched.

Beck isn’t a lock to be Georgia’s starting quarterback. As Kirby Smart told reporters at SEC media days, game reps will go a long way in determining who ends the season as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

“It’s the No. 1 measure we have,” Smart said. “But it’s the one thing we can’t measure (in practice) because we don’t tackle the quarterback. In the game they get tackled. So, Brock (Vandagriff) has very limited game action. We didn’t give Brock an opportunity to open and do things in games. Carson, we loosened up and did more things so we’ve got more measurement there. Gunner didn’t get any. The closest thing these guys have to game action is the spring.”