By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Brock Bowers’ injury will tell us if Georgia football is a real …
ATHENS — There’s no sugarcoating Brock Bowers’ injury. The star tight end underwent tightrope surgery on Monday after picking up a dreaded high ankle sprain in Georgia’s win …
Connor Riley
Why garbage time may be the most valuable part of Georgia-Vanderbilt
ATHENS — The most valuable part of last year’s Georgia-Vanderbilt game did not occur when the game was competitive. The Bulldogs routed Vanderbilt 55-0.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart explains how Rara Thomas can be ‘the biggest guy that can …
ATHENS — Improbably, Rara Thomas’s touchdown catch wasn’t the most encouraging part of this performance against Kentucky.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following beatdown of Kentucky
Winner: Jamon Dumas-Johnson
Connor Riley
Why a physical game against Kentucky might be just what Georgia needs
ATHENS — Whether it be at inside linebacker or the offensive line, Georgia players have no problem saying it. As a team, they acknowledge they haven’t played up to their …
Connor Riley
Georgia football speaks out on Vanderbilt turf conditions: ‘It was …

Connor Riley
Georgia football team knows it can make a statement without Brock …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Mark Richt addresses what’s next for UGA …

Brandon Adams
BREAKING: 4-star CB speedster Ondre Evans flips from LSU to Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
Dylan Raiola: How has the 5-star Georgia football commit played so …

Jeff Sentell
