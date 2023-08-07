“He has a unique trait of being able to rush the passer, which not all inside linebackers have,” Smart said. “So he has some outside linebacker characteristics, and he helped us a lot last year on third down. Because of the injuries we had, we were like, he’s got a better chance of playing OLB than ILB. He’ll be part of a third-down package that allows him to rush the passer.”

That was before Nolan Smith and Robert Beal departed for the NFL draft. With both gone and Georgia very young at the position, there are plenty of snaps to be had. It’s why Walker is likely to be leaned on again at the position in 2023, even after Georgia signed three more outside linebacker prospects in the 2023 recruiting class

There isn’t some Jarvis Jones or Nolan Smith-type figure for Georgia that is on the field for every defensive play.

Instead, the Bulldogs will lean on a combination of players who excel in some areas, while the coaching staff hopes to grow them in other aspects.

“I’m looking forward to seeing those guys grow,” Smart said. “We’ve got to find unique ways to use those guys because some of them have really good athletic traits, and we’re going to have times where we have two and three guys on the field at that position.”

The most dependable option Georgia has at the position is Chambliss. He’s the oldest player in Chidera Uzo-Diribe’s room. He’s not going to pop up all that often in obvious passing situations and he’s now on the small side of those in the room, thanks to the recent recruiting efforts of Uzo-Diribe.