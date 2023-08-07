clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ATHENS — Perhaps the player who best sums up what Georgia is going to be working with at outside linebacker this season doesn’t usually play outside linebacker. That would be sophomore Jalon Walker.

Other than Chaz Chambliss, no defender on the Georgia roster has seen more meaningful playing time at the position than Walker. He picked up a sack in last season’s national championship game and grew into a larger role over the course of his freshman season.

But as a sophomore, Georgia sees him as an inside linebacker. Even Walker himself does as well per Smart. He’s currently competing alongside Xavian Sorey and EJ Lightsey as they try and provide depth behind Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.

Walker though has a unique set of skills. Skills that will get him on the field for Georgia.

“He has a unique trait of being able to rush the passer, which not all inside linebackers have,” Smart said. “So he has some outside linebacker characteristics, and he helped us a lot last year on third down. Because of the injuries we had, we were like, he’s got a better chance of playing OLB than ILB. He’ll be part of a third-down package that allows him to rush the passer.”

That was before Nolan Smith and Robert Beal departed for the NFL draft. With both gone and Georgia very young at the position, there are plenty of snaps to be had. It’s why Walker is likely to be leaned on again at the position in 2023, even after Georgia signed three more outside linebacker prospects in the 2023 recruiting class

There isn’t some Jarvis Jones or Nolan Smith-type figure for Georgia that is on the field for every defensive play.

Instead, the Bulldogs will lean on a combination of players who excel in some areas, while the coaching staff hopes to grow them in other aspects.

“I’m looking forward to seeing those guys grow,” Smart said. “We’ve got to find unique ways to use those guys because some of them have really good athletic traits, and we’re going to have times where we have two and three guys on the field at that position.”

The most dependable option Georgia has at the position is Chambliss. He’s the oldest player in Chidera Uzo-Diribe’s room. He’s not going to pop up all that often in obvious passing situations and he’s now on the small side of those in the room, thanks to the recent recruiting efforts of Uzo-Diribe.

But in terms of pure snap count, Chambliss is likely going to lead the group in snaps played.

“He sets the tempo and tone of the room all the time,” Smart said.

If there is a prototypical outside linebacker, it’s Marvin Jones Jr. The sophomore has the physical tools necessary to hold up against the run and impact opposing quarterbacks.

He also has some seasoning, though injuries limited him to an extent this past fall and then took him out of spring practice entirely. When Smart speaks about players needing to grow, he’s pretty specifically speaking about Jones. Georgia is going to need him to stay healthy and play plenty of snaps this fall.

We should probably mention Damon Wilson at this point. The freshman outside linebacker notched 2.0 sacks in Georgia’s spring game and looks every bit of a 5-star pass rusher. Going through spring practice gives him the added benefit of getting to work with the Georgia strength and conditioning program.

It might be too much of an ask for Wilson to be an every-down player at this point, but he certainly looks like someone who should play a role for Georgia as a pass rusher. Smart has spoken at length about finding players who can be disruptive along the defensive front and Wilson may be the best bet of being that player, even in a hyper-specific role.

Those are the big three to know at the position, but players such as Darris Smith and CJ Madden will factor in the position as well. Smith’s length and athleticism are unmatched on the team. If he’s able to put it all together, he could be a queen-of-the-chess board type player, who can do just about everything. Madden meanwhile figures to fit into Chambliss’ role as a primary run defender.

The Bulldogs also have freshmen Sam M’Pemba and Gabe Harris at the position. It may take them a year though to grow into the position, as Smith and Madden did a season ago.

When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, outside linebacker is Georgia’s biggest unknown entering the season. There aren’t many proven options at the position. It was the only position that Georgia didn’t have a player appear on any Preseason All-SEC team, other than quarterback.

That is why Georgia is going to use players in roles they feel comfortable with at first, before refining other aspects of the game. Doing so gets everyone at the position playing time and it gives the Bulldogs a better chance to find out what it has across the position.

Unlike cornerback or quarterback, Georgia will rotate plenty at outside linebacker. Expect Walker, now a tried and true inside linebacker, to find a few snaps at the position.

Georgia defense working to find 'unique ways' to get the most out of its …
