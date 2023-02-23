Georgia quarterbacks preview crucial 2023 position battle: ‘It will be a lot of fun’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football quarterbacks competition Georgia will have a new quarterback next season. One of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton will have to replace 2022 Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett. None have started a game for Georgia. But there’s confidence from those in the room and the Georgia coaching staff that they’ll be able to replicate what Bennett what brought to the team last season.

“Insanely talented,” Beck said of the Georgia quarterback room. “Every day we go out there and some of the throws we make are just wow. I think any of these dudes can go start at other Power 5 programs. It’s really insane that in one quarterback room we do have all this talent and a lot of people don’t know that.” Beck is the most seasoned of the quarterbacks, as he’s got 58 pass attempts in his three seasons at Georgia. His most encouraging performance came last season against Vanderbilt, when he completed eight of his 11 pass attempts for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He showed off his arm strength and accuracy, along with his ability to maneuver in the pocket. The 6-foot-4 signal-caller is entering his fourth year in the program, something of a rarity in college football for someone hoping to be a starting quarterback for a Power 5 program. Beck believes in his talent and likely could’ve gone elsewhere for playing time. But he understands the risk that comes with that line of thinking.

"Honestly, I don't want really want to go from school to school," Beck said. "That's a lot, moving schools, being with a new team, having to develop a connection with a bunch of different guys. I love the guys here and it's a lot of fun."

Beck is the most veteran option, while Vandagriff has the perceived higher upside. He's more mobile than Beck while having a comparable arm. Vandagriff signed with Georgia as a 5-star quarterback in the 2021 class and is well familiar with the skills needed to thrive in the Georgia quarterback room. After working on the scout team as a freshman, he moved into the third quarterback position in 2022. He threw just two pass attempts this past year but knows this spring represents a major opportunity. Even if Georgia is very likely to continue its quarterback competition into the fall. "I think it's one of the best in the country," Vandagriff said of the quarterback room. "Everyone brings something different to the table and hopefully it will be something to look out for this spring." Making the battle more interesting is that Mike Bobo steps in for Todd Monken as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Beck and Vandagriff both spoke highly of Monken and how much he taught them in their time together. We'll see that put to the test this spring and fall as one of them aims to be the new starting quarterback for the Bulldogs.