Georgia running back room getting back to its root with Chauncey Bowens commitment
Georgia’s running back room was always going to need to be retooled in the 2024 recruiting class. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are both seniors this fall. While they could both elect to use their COVID-19 season, it’s more than likely this fall will be their last for Georgia.
The 2021 signee at the position was Lovasea Carroll. Upon arriving at Georgia, he moved to defensive back before ultimately transferring to South Carolina. Georgia signed two running backs in the 2022 cycle, but Andrew Paul didn’t play his freshman season due to a torn ACL. Branson Robinson then sustained a foot/ankle injury at the end of spring practice.
Georgia landed only 4-star running back Roderick Robinson in the 2023 cycle. Much of Georgia’s running back recruiting last cycle focused on how Georgia missed out on 5-star running back Justice Haynes. He will play for Alabama and the early reports from Tuscaloosa, Ala., indicate he’ll be an early difference-maker.
The running back position, a program-defining strength in the early years of Kirby Smart, needed to land multiple high-level running backs in this cycle. After this weekend, it seems to have done so as the Bulldogs flipped 4-star running back Chauncey Bowens.
That Georgia flipped Bowens from Florida would normally be the main celebration of the commitment. Georgia has dominated the rivalry against Florida of late and pulling one of Florida’s top commits into the class will only make things more difficult moving forward for Billy Napier.
But running back — along with quarterback and defensive line — was a vital position for Georgia in this recruiting class.
Bowens fits more in line with the physical running backs Dell McGee has recruited in recent years, with Bowens measuring in at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds. But he’s also got strong speed, as he ran a 10.88 in the 100-meter dash.
He’ll pair nicely with Georgia’s other running back commit, Dwight Phillips Jr. He committed to Georgia back in January and is the No. 88 overall player in the 2024 cycle. Phillips’ top asset is his speed, giving Georgia an athlete at the position it has not had since James Cook was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Running backs coach Dell McGee and Georgia could just stop there and be done with running backs in this cycle. But given how shallow the position seemed this spring — Georgia brought in former Tennessee running back Len’Neth Whitehead as a walk-on — it appears the Bulldogs are committed to really turning the position back into what it previously was.
Bowens was not Georgia’s only running back recruit on campus this weekend. Nathan Frazier was also in town. He was taking an unofficial visit to Georgia.