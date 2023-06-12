Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Georgia running back room getting back to its root with Chauncey Bowens commitment Georgia’s running back room was always going to need to be retooled in the 2024 recruiting class. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are both seniors this fall. While they could both elect to use their COVID-19 season, it’s more than likely this fall will be their last for Georgia.

The 2021 signee at the position was Lovasea Carroll. Upon arriving at Georgia, he moved to defensive back before ultimately transferring to South Carolina. Georgia signed two running backs in the 2022 cycle, but Andrew Paul didn’t play his freshman season due to a torn ACL. Branson Robinson then sustained a foot/ankle injury at the end of spring practice. Georgia landed only 4-star running back Roderick Robinson in the 2023 cycle. Much of Georgia’s running back recruiting last cycle focused on how Georgia missed out on 5-star running back Justice Haynes. He will play for Alabama and the early reports from Tuscaloosa, Ala., indicate he’ll be an early difference-maker. The running back position, a program-defining strength in the early years of Kirby Smart, needed to land multiple high-level running backs in this cycle. After this weekend, it seems to have done so as the Bulldogs flipped 4-star running back Chauncey Bowens.