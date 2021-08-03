Despite ESPN ranking, Georgia still in great position at running back

According to ESPN, there are eight programs that are better at producing running back talent than the Georgia football program. The network explained their rankings, which had Alabama, Wisconsin, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas and Ohio State all above Georgia dating back to the start of the BCS era in 1998. “It’s a combination of college success, draft stock and NFL success,” ESPN’s David Hale wrote. “Our formula awards points for All-conference and All-America selections, rewarding the best college performers. It awards points on a sliding scale based on where a player is drafted, rewarding impressive NFL evaluations.”

The reason Georgia doesn’t rank as high as some of those other schools is largely attributed to the fact Georgia’s last All-American running back was Knoshown Moreno back in 2008. Georgia might not produce an All-American running back in this season, but that shouldn’t be seen as an indictment of the running back room. Perhaps the biggest reason Georgia won’t have a running back that ascends to All-American status is that it has an abundance of talented running backs. Zamir White returns as the leading rusher, after finishing with 779 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He was recently voted Preseason Second Team All-SEC at last month’s SEC media days. The senior continued to improve over the course of 2020, topping 100-yards against Kentucky, Florida and Missouri.

There’s also senior running back James Cook, the best pass catcher of the bunch. Cook doesn’t figure to see the same between-the-tackles carries that his other running backs do but he figures to play a large and creative role in Georgia’s roster. He led Georgia running backs in yards per carry last season with 6.73. Related: Usage of James Cook should be telling about direction of Georgia offense Georgia also has two younger options who expect to see the field this season. Junior Kenny McIntosh, who will also play a part in returning kicks, shined in final stages of the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. On the final drive of the game, McIntosh hauled in three passes for 25 yards to help set-up Jack Podlesny’s game-winning field goal. He finished the game with 10 touches for 60 total yards.