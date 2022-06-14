Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann faces massive challenge and opportunity entering 2022 season

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Glenn Schumann faces a difficult task entering 2022 season Glenn Schumann is Kirby Smart’s longest-tenured assistant coach. Despite being just 32 years old, he’s the only defensive assistant from Smart’s first staff at Georgia. He’s come a long way from unheralded inside linebackers coach all the way back in 2016. It’s been a steady climb for Schumann after arriving from Alabama where he served as an analyst. He’s coached two Butkus Award winners and had three of his linebackers taken in the first 100 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now he is starting over entering the 2022 season. Not just at the inside linebacker position, but also in his new role as co-defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs. Smart has been tight-lipped as far as how Schumann and Will Muschamp will work together this season, other than both receiving title bumps and pay raises. In the past, Smart has always been quick to point out that it is a collaborative effort when working with the defensive staff. It’s in part why Schumann has received so much praise from former players and Smart alike.

“‘He’s always trying to grow and get better. He’s never satisfied,” Smart said earlier this spring. “I think a lot of times you can get complacent, it sets in on all of us, this is what we do. We don’t want to be complacent. That’s just not what I believe in “We’re always trying to find a different way to do it better. I think Glenn epitomizes that.” Related: From Alabama to Georgia: The Glenn Schumann experience

Georgia’s defense will have to be different this season. Not just because of who is running but also because of the personnel changes. Never before has someone had to coordinate a defense that had five defenders taken in the first round of the NFL draft. That doesn’t include Nakobe Dean nor All-SEC cornerback Derion Kendrick. That is what Schumann inherits. Now Georgia is not devoid of talent, with Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo both returning along a number of promising players. One of those is inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. He impressed in limited playing time last season and had a strong spring. Dumas-Johnson though has massive shoes to fill. There isn’t just Dean he has to replace. Quay Walker and Channing Tindall are also gone. And while the sophomore from Maryland, Smael Mondon, Jalon Walker and Trezmen Marshall may be able to replicate some of the athletic ability that the three former Georgia linebackers displayed, there is no way to replace the years of football experience the trio brought to the table. That is where Schumann’s best work will be needed. Through all the defensive coordinators to work with Smart, Georgia’s inside linebackers have always been the top playmakers. From Roquan Smith to Monty Rice to Dean, Georgia has always asked its inside linebackers to be standouts in both coverage and run support.