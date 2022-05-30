Georgia football game times show a National Championship doesn’t change everything

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football still stuck with early game times to start 2022 season A lot has changed about Georgia football since the start of the 2021 season. Chiefly because the Bulldogs ended a 41-year title drought, winning the school’s first National Championship since 1980. Add in a victory over Alabama and proof that defense can still win championships, and there is reason to view Georgia in a different light going forward. Unless it comes to the matter of game times and television networks.

Last week, we learned of Georgia's last three game times and television networks for the month of September. Georgia had already drawn a 3:30 kickoff against Oregon to open the season. Despite being the defending champion and facing off against their old defensive coordinator in Dan Lanning, ABC elected to place Notre Dame-Ohio State in the primetime slot for the first weekend. The first home game of the season will start at 4 p.m. against Samford. Given the FCS opponent, it could be worse if you were a fan hoping for a start that won't have you passing out from heat exhaustion.

Georgia’s next game though is perhaps the most curious from a scheduling standpoint. It will be Georgia’s first road contest of the season, and it will be in a hostile environment at South Carolina. With transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler and an encouraging first season under Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks have gotten a lot of buzz this offseason. Yet instead of perhaps a night game or even the coveted 3:30 p.m. ET CBS slot, Georgia will take on South Carolina at noon. Given the temperatures and time of year in Columbia, S.C., this game might as well be played on the surface of the sun. That same day, Auburn hosts Penn State, which earned the 3:30 p.m. slot. Auburn has been a bit of tire-fire this offseason, while Penn State went 7-6 last season. Yet those two brands were enough for the superior time slot.