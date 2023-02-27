Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Jalen Carter, Georgia football get to make another statement at 2023 NFL Combine The biggest on-field statement made by a Georgia player last season came from the Bulldogs’ most gifted player. As defensive tackle Jalen Carter wrapped up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm and hoisted him in the air, he used his free hand to hold up a No. 1 signal.

In the moment, it was as clear an example that Georgia was the No. 1 team in the country. Looking back, it can also be taken as a sign that Carter was signaling he was a one-of-one player. And why just about everyone agrees he’s the No. 1 player in this draft cycle as the NFL combine gets underway in Indianapolis this week. “Jalen Carter. I mean, I have no idea [why he’s the strongest],” safety Chris Smith said of Carter prior to the team’s game against Ohio State. “I just know he’s cold-cock strong, man. He’s been like that ever since he’s gotten here.”

Related: Jalen Carter doesn’t need the Heisman Trophy to validate his greatness: ‘I’ve never seen anything like him’ Carter earned First Team All-American honors this past season despite being limited with ankle and knee injuries to start the season. While he finished with just 3.0 sacks in 2022, his impact was obvious. As were his freakish displays of athleticism. With interviews, medical checks and athletic testing taking place at this week’s NFL combine, Carter is once again expected to make a statement to the football-viewing public. Much as he did against Oregon, Tennessee and LSU last season.