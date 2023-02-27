Jalen Carter, Georgia football get to make another statement at 2023 NFL Combine
The biggest on-field statement made by a Georgia player last season came from the Bulldogs’ most gifted player. As defensive tackle Jalen Carter wrapped up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm and hoisted him in the air, he used his free hand to hold up a No. 1 signal.
In the moment, it was as clear an example that Georgia was the No. 1 team in the country. Looking back, it can also be taken as a sign that Carter was signaling he was a one-of-one player.
And why just about everyone agrees he’s the No. 1 player in this draft cycle as the NFL combine gets underway in Indianapolis this week.
“Jalen Carter. I mean, I have no idea [why he’s the strongest],” safety Chris Smith said of Carter prior to the team’s game against Ohio State. “I just know he’s cold-cock strong, man. He’s been like that ever since he’s gotten here.”
Carter earned First Team All-American honors this past season despite being limited with ankle and knee injuries to start the season. While he finished with just 3.0 sacks in 2022, his impact was obvious. As were his freakish displays of athleticism.
With interviews, medical checks and athletic testing taking place at this week’s NFL combine, Carter is once again expected to make a statement to the football-viewing public. Much as he did against Oregon, Tennessee and LSU last season.
“He is just a freak show when you are watching him,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Carter in a conference call with reporters. “It just looks like he works at a different speed than everybody else on the field. The change of direction, you know, he can kind of teleport from one gap to the next and you are, like, I don’t know how he got there, but you’ve got no chance.”
While Carter might be a unicorn in this draft, he’ll be looking to replicate the success Georgia’s defensive linemen had at the 2022 NFL Combine. Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis all wowed at the event, which ended up cementing their status as first-round picks. Walker’s performance pushed him all the way to the top of the draft, as Jacksonville took Walker with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
A strong performance from Carter could very well put him on the same trajectory, even if it’s more likely a team trades up to draft a quarterback. The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft and have a solid option in Justin Fields. While getting Fields more help on the offensive side of the ball is paramount to his development, it would be hard to pass up on a player of Carter’s talents.
“I think that what’s unique about Jalen is his ability to impact the game, both in the run game and pass game, and his level of athleticism,” co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said of Carter. “He’s extremely well-rounded. If you want to move him, he can move. If you want to ask him to go strike and play two-gap and play technique, he can do that. And he impacts the game on third down at a high level. And he’s a true, shoot, four down player. Because as much offenses go for it on fourth down now, you can’t just be a three-down player, you’ve got to be a four-down player.”
Should Carter go out and make another wow moment at this week’s combine, he’ll not only cement his draft status but further help the Georgia program that developed him. It’s obvious recruits care deeply about a program’s ability to develop top prospects into top draft picks.
Carter arrived at Georgia as a 5-star prospect, but he was far from a finished product. He played a lot of tight end as a high schooler and finished his freshman season at Georgia with more touchdown catches than sacks.
But even though he was buried behind Wyatt and Davis, Carter kept improving against a team loaded with future pros, such as Jamaree Salyer or possible 2023 NFL Draft pick Broderick Jones.
“The offensive line coach at Georgia is a good buddy of mine, Stacy Searels,” Jeremiah said. “And when I asked him about Jalen Carter, and he said, when he comes to practice and doesn’t want to get blocked, he is not getting blocked. I mean, he is a unique player. He is an absolute freak.”
All that hard work has Carter well-positioned to be a top draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a standout at this week’s combine.
Which should signal to prospective recruits loud and clear just what kind of program Georgia is and what you can do if you’re willing to be developed by Kirby Smart and his staff.
