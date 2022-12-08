Jalen Carter doesn’t need the Heisman Trophy to validate his greatness: ‘I’ve never seen anything like him’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Jalen Carter doesn’t need a Heisman Trophy to validate his time with Georgia football ATLANTA — Jalen Carter will not be going to New York this weekend for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. There are legitimate reasons for that. While the award has become quarterback centric — all four finalists this year are quarterbacks and only three non-quarterbacks have won the award in the last 15 years — Carter missed two games due to a knee injury and was limited in the first month of the season due to an ankle injury. He’s only been a full force in Georgia’s final six games of the season.

"I told y'all he's different," Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. "He's unstoppable. He's a different person, a different animal. I've never seen anything like him."

Carter has only 3.0 sacks this season. Yet none were more iconic than the one he had against LSU. With 2:27 remaining in the second quarter, Carter swam around one offensive lineman and squeezed by another. Neither could get more than a hand on him as he got to Jayden Daniels before the athletic quarterback even had a chance to evade. Yet instead of slamming Daniels to the ground, Crater wrapped him up and hoisted him into the air. The Georgia defensive tackle held Daniels in the like a parent holds a child. Before putting Daniels to the ground, Carter had a simple celebration. There would be no elaborate dance.