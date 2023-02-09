Jalon Walker is the most interesting player on Georgia football’s 2023 defense

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What makes Jalon Walker the most interesting player on 2023 Georgia football defense The plan wasn’t for Jalon Walker to be an edge rusher at the collegiate level. He did so in high school and often did it well thanks to his speed and athleticism. “He’s extremely athletic. He can run, he’s strong,” outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. said. “He can do it all.”

But as injuries piled up for Georgia last fall, the Bulldogs needed someone who could pressure the passer. So as Georgia looked for answers to replace Nolan Smith, Jones, Chaz Chambliss and Robert Beal, Georgia found a role for Walker in its pass-rushing package. While most freshmen would be overwhelmed by pulling double duty at inside and outside linebacker, Walker wasn’t phased. He attributes that to the fact that he played the position in high school. But there’s another aspect that made Walker uniquely tailored for the role.

“I feel like being coachable is a great aspect to have,” Walker said prior to the Peach Bowl. “Being coachable and always following the gameplan is a good way to go.” Walker’s father is Curtis Walker, who was the head coach of Division II Catawba College for the previous 10 seasons. Prior to that, Walker worked as a defensive assistant at Western Carolina and Coastal Carolina. The younger Walker had a unique upbringing that in some ways helped ready him for the college game. Hs arrived as an early enrollee and by the end of the year, Walker was very clearly playing at a level beyond that of a usual freshman. He had multiple pressures in Georgia’s last-second win over Ohio State and then came up with his first career sack in the win over TCU.