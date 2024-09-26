clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
How Georgia uses Jalon Walker will show if the defense has learned from …
ATHENS — There’s one number that sticks out when it comes to Jalon Walker and his performance against Alabama last season. It’s not the 2.0 sacks he finished with, showing an …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football talked all offseason about its loss to Alabama. We’ll …
ATHENS — You can understand why last season’s loss to Alabama is a popular topic for this Georgia team. For juniors like Dillon Bell and Jalon Walker, it is the only loss in …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs dive into Alabama week
Winner: Georgia’s defensive line health
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart details how much input Carson Beck has on the Georgia offense
ATHENS — Mike Bobo is an easy target for Georgia’s offensive struggles. Such is the life of the offensive coordinator at Georgia, especially one with a history as long as …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Shoulder injury or not, Carson Beck and the Georgia offense know what has …
ATHENS — Carson Beck did his best to downplay the idea that he was playing through pain on Saturday.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia DL Bear Alexander causes another controversy, plans to …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia shares injury status of Mykel Williams in first availability …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: UGA players make their feelings clear about …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart reveals how Dan Lanning helped Georgia get prepared to …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kalen DeBoer reveals Alabama’s keys to victory against Georgia in SEC …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment