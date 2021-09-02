Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Jordan Davis ready to be an every-down ‘problem’ as he returns to Charlotte for Georgia-Clemson The podium at SEC Media Days isn’t built for someone like Jordan Davis. Regular-sized people like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart stand behind it. No one bigger than Sam Pittman is supposed to be back there. Certainly not a 6-foot-6, 330-pound defensive tackle like Davis who had to hunch to speak into the microphone until he realized he could adjust it. But after a few minutes of speaking to a couple of hundred sports reporters, Davis felt at ease. He flashed his cheek-to-cheek grin and spoke earnestly about how finding organic Swedish Fish really helped his diet this offseason.

Davis’ size has always been his defining trait. It’s why he earned playing time for Georgia’s defense as a freshman in 2018. He’s the biggest reason why Georgia has led the country in run defense in each of the past two seasons. His size, mixed with his quickness, is why it was a pleasant surprise when he announced he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season. In doing so, Davis has been asked to showcase some other skills for the Georgia football program. He’s become an unquestioned leader on the defense and team while also looking to take on a larger role as a pass rusher this season.

“It’s definitely exciting, especially being a Charlotte native,” Davis said. “I just want to be able to show the city what I can do. I want to be somebody they can brag about in the city: This kid’s from Charlotte. He went to Georgia. He can do it.” When Michael Palmieri remembers coaching Davis at Mallard Creek High School, the first thing that came to mind was his size. Even at a high school that sent players to Florida, Clemson, South Carolina and West Virginia, Davis stood out above the rest. “His potential is NFL. You can tell that from his size and speed,” Palmieri said. “His strength in the weight room is amazing.” In recounting the recruitment of Davis this past week, Kirby Smart agreed with Palmieri’s assessment. “He could bend. He could move. He had quickness,” Smart said. “He was huge. It just left me wondering why more people weren’t on him. We thought he was one of the best players in the country and we recruited him as such. It was easy to see.”