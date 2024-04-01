clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Development of Joseph Jonah-Ajonye takes on added importance following …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wants to keep expectations in check for freshman defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
Connor Riley
Where things stand with the Georgia football cornerback position battle …
ATHENS — As the Bulldogs wrap practice on Thursday, the team will be more than halfway done with spring practice.
Connor Riley
Georgia football offensive line hoping to strengthen defensive line with …
ATHENS — Like so many Georgia offensive linemen who have cycled through the program in recent years, Jared Wilson has a Jordan Davis story.
Connor Riley
Justus Terry flip to USC only further validates Kirby Smart’s stance on …
ATHENS — After a day like Sunday on the recruiting trail, you can understand why Kirby Smart vented about the frustrations he has when it comes to recruiting, NIL and …
Connor Riley
Jalon Walker enjoys being a ‘HLB’ for Georgia football defense
ATHENS — There are several different linebacker positions on the Georgia defense. There’s Money and Mac for inside or middle linebackers. There’s also Sam and Jack, which are …
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart: ‘I want more than relevance, I want dominance’ for …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart: Carson Beck has ‘bit of arrogance,’ time to ‘let the cat …

Mike Griffith
Five Georgia football players who need to shine during first spring …

Connor Riley
Alex Huntley: South Carolina DT commit will likely give UGA an …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia football releases salary information for new assistants James …

Connor Riley
