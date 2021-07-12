Aaron Murray had some advice for JT Daniels
Former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray had some advice for current Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels when the two ran into each other recently at a charity golf tournament.
It had to do the NCAA new rules of name, image and likeness (NIL).
“I told him he him better go get some deals from some restaurants because he needs to take care of his boys,” Murray told Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“He’s like, ‘I already have.’”
You can click here to read the entire AJC story, which reviews what might’ve been financially for Murray if the NIL had existed during his UGA playing career. Interestingly, Murray thinks more about Jake Fromm, who curiously decided to skip his senior season with the Bulldogs for the NFL draft:
“Maybe he would’ve said, ‘I’m gonna come back for my senior year and up my draft stock a little bit and also make some money.’”
Auburn excited about new UGA transfer
Former UGA receiver Demetris Robertson recently transferred to Auburn, and the moment was celebrated by al.com columnist Joseph Goodman. He referred to new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin as “the Bandit from Boise.”
“Everyone loves a good black-hat villain in the SEC, and Harsin is wearing it today. On Thursday, Auburn’s football coach did something many longtime fans of the league would have once considered unthinkable. Harsin straight up stole a former five-star recruit off the roster of the rival Georgia Bulldogs … I’m guessing Pat Dye would approve … Push the red button to see Scott Cochran’s head explode.”
There’s more: “Georgia recently added a former five-star receiver from LSU, Arik Gilbert of Marietta, Georgia. Was Robertson addition by subtraction for Georgia, or will losing him to Auburn come back to haunt Smart and his staff like quarterback Justin Fields? … Yeah, Smart will never live that one down.”