Aaron Murray had some advice for JT Daniels

Former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray had some advice for current Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels when the two ran into each other recently at a charity golf tournament. It had to do the NCAA new rules of name, image and likeness (NIL). “I told him he him better go get some deals from some restaurants because he needs to take care of his boys,” Murray told Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“He’s like, ‘I already have.’” You can click here to read the entire AJC story, which reviews what might’ve been financially for Murray if the NIL had existed during his UGA playing career. Interestingly, Murray thinks more about Jake Fromm, who curiously decided to skip his senior season with the Bulldogs for the NFL draft: “Maybe he would’ve said, ‘I’m gonna come back for my senior year and up my draft stock a little bit and also make some money.’” Auburn excited about new UGA transfer