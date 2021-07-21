JT Daniels, Matt Corral and the Californication of SEC quarterback play

Georgia’s starting quarterback will be JT Daniels. He took over in the final four games of the 2020 season and seems poised for a very strong second season in Athens.

HOOVER, Ala. — There’s a very real scenario where the top three quarterbacks in the SEC this season all come from the Southern California area.

Alabama will be breaking in Bryce Young at quarterback. He’s yet to start a game for the Crimson Tide but he arrived at Alabama as the No. 1 overall quarterback prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Given how well Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have played in recent seasons, many think he can keep up that same level of excellence.

Corral was the first to pledge his services to USC, committing in February of 2016. He was just a junior at the time of his commitment. In July of 2017, Corral backed off that pledge before ultimately committing to Florida and then flipping to Ole Miss.

Daniels had committed to USC just eight days after Corral de-committed from the program. He was going into what was his junior year at the team but he ended up reclassifying and enrolling at USC a year early.

Young, like Daniels and Corral before him, committed to USC in the summer prior to his junior season. But Young would end up flipping his commitment from the Trojans to the Crimson Tide in September of his senior season.

Just three weeks before Young switched his services, Daniels had torn his ACL in USC’s first game of the season. He was replaced by Kedon Slovis, who went on to throw for 30 touchdowns in 2019. Daniels had to rehab his knee and then possibly beat out Slovis, which led to him transferring to Georgia in May of 2020.

All three quarterbacks didn’t have ideal starts in their new homes either. Corral redshirted as a freshman at Ole Miss before battling with John Rhys Plumlee for starting reps in 2019. It wasn’t until Lane Kiffin came in as head coach prior to the 2020 season that Corral really began to show why he was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school.

Daniels was still recovering from his knee injury when presumed Georgia starter Jamie Newman opted-out of the 2020 season. Stetson Bennett eventually stepped in as the starter before he and the offense fizzled out in humbling defeats to Alabama and Florida.