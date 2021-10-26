Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Kirby Smart, Dan Mullen heading in different directions heading into pivotal Georgia-Florida game Kirby Smart and Dan Mullen have always been polar opposites. Smart is a defensive-minded coach who came up under Nick Saban. Mullen has long-earned praise for his ability to call plays after serving as the offensive coordinator for Urban Meyer. Smart is one of the best recruiters in the country, as he’s signed stellar recruiting classes in every season at Georgia. Mullen meanwhile has been known for getting the most out of the talent on his roster, which is a nicer way of saying he isn’t the recruiter that Smart is.

So it only makes sense that the two seem to be going in opposite directions heading into The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Smart’s Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country. They’re 7-0 and have the best scoring margin in the sport. It helps when you have a defense that has given up just 46 points in seven games. Florida gave up 49 points in its last game against LSU. The Gators are reeling, entering the game unranked for the first time all season. They’re 4-3 and just 2-6 in their last eight games against Power 5 opponents.

Despite the different trajectories though, Smart is well aware of how weird things can get in Jacksonville, Fla. “This game is not about rankings. It’s never been about rankings,” Smart said. “It’s a rival game. It’s not about records and I don’t think it ever is. It’s a lot more about what we do, not about records.”

The only thing the two coaches seem to have in common at the moment is that they seem to be constantly fielding questions about their quarterbacks. Smart answered four different questions with regards to JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett on Monday. The former continues to trend in the right direction as he recovers from his lat injury. But he’s missed the last three games and Bennett has excelled in the absence of Daniels. As for who plays this week, practice will be the final arbiter on the position for Georgia. “I’m okay with whoever the best guy to give us the best chance to win is,” Smart said. “That’s based on practice and health. It’ll continue to be that way the rest of the year.” Related: Kirby Smart updates status of JT Daniels, George Pickens and other Georgia football injuries heading into Florida Mullen meanwhile continues to face pressure to turn things over to Anthony Richardson. The redshirt freshman has flashed when given the opportunity to do so. But Mullen insists on sticking with Emory Jones, who has started every game so far.