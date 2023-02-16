Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Kirby Smart makes another big bet on Georgia football culture in Mike Bobo hire Kirby Smart makes it clear that the culture at Georgia is what separates the Bulldogs from the rest of college football at the moment. In 2021, you heard him frequently mention how connected his team was. Last season, there was an element of physical toughness and mental resiliency that no other team in college football could match.

Smart often spoke about how proud he was of his coaching staff. Despite having four new assistants in on-field roles, Smart took note of the bond the coaching staff shared. “I think the onboarding process and the integration of this staff has been incredible,” Smart said prior to Georgia’s win over TCU in the national championship game. “I feel as though this is the strongest staff I’ve ever had, and this is probably the most incredible job as a staff we’ve done with a team. I’m very pleased with what this staff has done.” Related: Todd Monken forever reset the offensive standard for Kirby Smart, Georgia football

To date, Georgia has only had to bring in one new assistant, as Mike Bobo replaces Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The selection of Bobo isn’t Smart just picking an old friend to help him out or making a safe and easy hire. It’s a further bet on Georgia’s culture. Bobo knows Georgia well. He played with Smart in the 90′s. He coached here from 2001 through 2014, first as a quarterbacks coach and then adding offensive coordinator duties in 2007. Bobo wasn’t always popular during his first stint in Athens, but it’s hard to deny how productive his offenses were at the end of his tenure.

His 2014 offense is still the highest-scoring in program history, just edging out the 41.1 mark Georgia put up this past season. It is fair to point out Bobo’s offenses since have not reached the same heights. He was the offensive coordinator at South Carolina for one season and then held the same title at Auburn. It did not go well at either spot, with Bobo departing after just one season in both spots. Neither of those offenses had a player as talented as Brock Bowers. Or Sedrick Van Pran. Or even Ladd McConkey. This 2023 Georgia offense will be by far the most talented group Bobo has had to work with. From an upgrade standpoint, it’s akin to George Russell going from Williams to Mercedes in Formula 1. Despite the talent edge, Bobo can’t just call a draw play on every third down and think it will be successful. Georgia first needs to pick a new starting quarterback. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are all vying to replace Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett. Bobo is no doubt familiar with all three as a worked as an analyst last season at Georgia. But he hasn’t worked with them in a hands-on way as Monken has over the past three seasons. “I would say that everybody wants to be a chief before they’re a really good brave. There’s a lot to that,” Monken said of Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton. “Everybody wants to be the chief before they have done everything else to be a brave. And he’s right. “And those guys have done a great job of learning how to be great braves and putting themselves in a position to be the chief.”