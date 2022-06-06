For all NIL talk, Kirby Smart shows power of old-school recruiting for Georgia football

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. New white uniforms show Kirby Smart’s recruiting prowess for Georgia football Kirby Smart knows the game of recruiting has changed. Between the one-time transfer exemption and the introduction of Name, Image and Likeness, Smart understands recruits are looking for something different these days compared to years past. “It’s changing the narrative for the player because I make a conscious effort to ask kids when they come in to meet, ‘What’s the most important thing to you?’ That certainly has transitioned in the recent years,” Smart told reporters last week when speaking at the SEC spring meetings. “Kids would say, ‘Playing time.’ Kids would say, ‘Ability to win a championship.’ Kids would say, ‘Proximity to home, relationship with my coach.’ Now, a lot of times, that revolves around, ‘What can I make in NIL?’

Smart though isn’t complaining about the state of things. Adapt or die and Smart has shown he’s capable of adapting. While the Bulldogs may not be as flashy with their collectives as say Tennessee, Georgia is not operating at a deficit when it comes to the recruiting front. The Georgia program is learning how to still be a powerhouse recruiting program while living in a world that is still in its infancy. But this past weekend shows that Smart and his coaching staff are plenty capable of still impressing the best prospects in the country. “I think name, image and likeness is a good thing based on its own merit,” Smart said. “What it’s become is probably not sustainable and probably not good for college football. So, I think the fix is how do we get it where it’s good for both? And that’s been the toughest thing.”