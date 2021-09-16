Kirby Smart doesn’t really care what you think about his team’s talent level

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Kirby Smart doesn’t care about Georgia football talent level perception Shane Beamer isn’t the first coach to say it. He probably won’t be the last. He may have been trying to compliment the team Kirby Smart put together for the 2021 season. But given Georgia’s history, praising its talent level isn’t always seen as a positive. If anything, it’s often used to question why the Bulldogs haven’t won more.

“(He) may have, probably does have, the most talented football team in the history of Georgia football, and that’s not an embellishment,” Beamer said Tuesday. “From top to bottom, the 11 that start on 11 and 11 that start on defense, all of their special teams units, the depth that they have, the size, the physicality, the speed.” Related: Georgia an uncomfortable heavy favorite over South Carolina Gus Malzahn made similar comments ahead of last season’s Georgia-Auburn game. Those comments came back to bite Malzahn as his team lost 27-6 to the Bulldogs.

Smart was asked about Beamer’s comments on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. His response can best be described as prickly. “I haven’t paid attention to him. He’s not the first to say that,” Smart said. “They say that every year so it’s always nice for those guys to be able to say that when they are saying that about the next team they play too.” Smart reiterated again this week how important accumulating talent is for a college football program. Smart has always excelled as a recruiter. That’s only continued in his time as the head coach at Georgia.