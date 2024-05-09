2024 DawgNation Invasions
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football winners and losers following the 2024 NFL Draft
Winner: The Buffalo Bills
Connor Riley
How potential loss of Christen Miller impacts Georgia defensive line
ATHENS — On Wednesday afternoon, it came as a surprise to see that defensive lineman Christen Miller enter his name into the transfer portal. Defensive line was a position …
Connor Riley
Georgia football offensive depth chart coming out of spring practice
ATHENS — Spring practice has come and gone for Georgia, with the Bulldogs using 15 practices to get better.
Connor Riley
What commitment of Ryan Montgomery means for the future of the Georgia …
ATHENS — Georgia’s future quarterback situation did not look great on Saturday.
Connor Riley
What we learned about each Georgia football position group this spring
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows not to make any judgments based on G-Day. It is just one of 15 spring practices.
Connor Riley
Georgia outlasts Auburn in longest game in SEC Softball Tournament …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart shares why SEC transfer portal restrictions are a good …

Connor Riley
Georgia Football Podcast: UGA running backs generating plenty of …

Brandon Adams
Georgia QB Carson Beck back to work after undergoing dental surgery

Mike Griffith
Charlie Condon ranked as No. 1 overall prospect for 2024 MLB Draft by …

Connor Riley
