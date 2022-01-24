Jermaine Burton transfer shows why Kirby Smart, Nick Saban warned others about transfer portal

Perhaps you understand why Nick Saban and Kirby Smart warned against the dangers of the transfer portal. Sunday saw Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton transfer to Alabama. Burton would’ve been Georgia’s most talented wide receiver in 2022, looking to build off his sophomore season. He had been hobbled by injuries all year, yet still led Georgia in receiving yards. Now he’ll be playing his junior season at Alabama. From a development standpoint, it’s hard to argue against the selection of Alabama. Just look at what Jameson Williams did this season after transferring from Ohio State. Even after tearing his ACL against Georgia, Williams is still projected to be a first-round pick. Add in that Alabama has had two wide receivers taken in the first round of the past two drafts, it’s hard to argue against the decision made by Burton from an individual standpoint.

Related: Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton announces transfer to Alabama Burton made a decision that helps him as an individual. That is the power of the transfer portal in that it puts the power in the hands of individuals. It runs counter to the ethos of football, a fundamentally team sport. The transfer portal was thought of as some great equalizer, helping redistribute talent from teams like Georgia and Alabama to lesser talented teams. For example, of the eight Georgia players to enter the transfer portal so far, four of them are going to other SEC schools. Add in Ameer Speed transferring to Michigan State and the chances of JT Daniels playing for a Power 5 and you can see how the transfer portal is redistributing the wealth of talent on Georgia’s roster. Georgia football players in the transfer portal Ameer Speed, cornerback -- Transferred to Michigan State

