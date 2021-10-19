Kirby Smart displays his ‘love’ of recruiting as Luther Burden makes his announcement during Georgia off week

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

As Luther Burden makes his announcement, Kirby Smart displays his ‘love’ of recruiting

There was a time this summer when there was a lot of hand-wringing regarding the state of Georgia recruiting. A number of top targets ended up elsewhere and the return of visits did not yield immediate commitments. The Bulldogs landed just two prospects in June and July.

Things though have really picked up, especially as the Bulldogs enter their off week.