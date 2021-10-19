Kirby Smart displays his ‘love’ of recruiting as Luther Burden makes his announcement during Georgia off week
As Luther Burden makes his announcement, Kirby Smart displays his ‘love’ of recruiting
There was a time this summer when there was a lot of hand-wringing regarding the state of Georgia recruiting. A number of top targets ended up elsewhere and the return of visits did not yield immediate commitments. The Bulldogs landed just two prospects in June and July.
Things though have really picked up, especially as the Bulldogs enter their off week.
Last week, Georgia landed a commitment from 4-star tight end Oscar Delp. That bumped the Bulldogs up to the No. 3 spot in the 2021 recruiting rankings. Delp is the No. 97 prospect and a long-time Georgia target.
The Bulldogs hosted a number of top targets this past weekend, ranging from 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden to 5-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams. The nation’s No. 2 prospect, Travis Hunter, also returned to Georgia for the second time in three weeks despite maintaining his public pledge to Florida State.
Georgia is clearly riding the wave of momentum following its rise to the No. 1 on-field ranking. Coming out of the weekend, Georgia had 18 public commitments.