By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Kirby Smart details what makes Arch Manning a ‘scary’ threat for the …
ATHENS — Georgia hasn’t exactly had the best success against backup quarterbacks. Especially in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts helped author …
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs turn focus from Georgia …
Winner: Dan Jackson
Connor Riley
How Brent Key has used more than just ‘hate’ to get Georgia’s full …
ATHENS — Brent Key and Kirby Smart have very different public views on the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs get big CFP boost
Winner: Nate Frazier
Connor Riley
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC …
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs have been regular participants in the SEC championship game, making it in six of Kirby Smart’s previous eight years as head coach.
Connor Riley
Sentell’s Intel: Check out the 2025 early signing day primer for …

Jeff Sentell
Malaki Starks calls out ‘crazy timing’ of Julian Humphrey transfer …

Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Texas, preparing for SEC Championship …

Connor Riley
Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart shares honest assessment of …

Brandon Adams
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs turn focus from …

Connor Riley
