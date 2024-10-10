clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information.

Georgia football releases first availability report before Mississippi …
ATHENS — The first availability report for Georgia’s upcoming game against Mississippi State was released on Wednesday night.
Connor Riley
How Colbie Young suspension impacts Georgia football offense
ATHENS — Georgia knew it needed an outside wide receiver to help its offense. That is why Kirby Smart dipped into the transfer portal and added wide receiver Colbie Young …
Connor Riley
Colbie Young suspended indefinitely by Georgia football
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on transfer wide receiver Colbie Young, as the Georgia coach finally had a chance to speak to him following Young’s …
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart grapples with the ‘unknown’ when it comes to transfer portal …
ATHENS — It seems as if even in the middle of the college football season, the transfer portal looms just around the corner.
Connor Riley
