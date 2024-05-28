Enter for your chance to win tickets and lodging for Georgia at Texas
Our partners at Atlanta Sports Trips are giving away to one lucky winner two tickets to the game, 2 nights of lodging and the ultimate tailgate experience. Click to learn more
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
If Georgia football is to reach championship standards, it needs Mykel …
ATHENS — High expectations are nothing new for Mykel Williams. When you’re a 5-star defensive end as a high school recruit, they follow you into college.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Development of Earnest Greene could a long way in helping Georgia’s …
ATHENS — There was not a bigger visitor in Athens this weekend for the annual scavenger hunt than offensive tackle David Sanders Jr.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
2024 Georgia football team ’a little bit hungrier’ per head coach Kirby …
Kirby Smart notes there is a different energy around this Georgia team.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
As top SEC foes load up in spring portal window, Kirby Smart confident in …
In a recent interview with Paul Finebaum, Kirby Smart made it a point to discuss Georgia’s 2024 schedule and the difficulty it brings.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Thomas Blackshear commitment a big first step for James Coley and the …
ATHENS — James Coley picked up his first wide receiver commitment in his second stint at Georgia.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football comes in at No. 12 in ESPN’s newcomer rankings

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dawgs’ evolving football rivalries could expand beyond the SEC

Bill King
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia baseball earns No. 7 national seed, will host Athens Regional …

Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia baseball brings NCAA tournament back to Athens, first …

Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

SEC spring meetings: Jaden Rashada-Billy Napier among lawsuits …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment