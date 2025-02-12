clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Lawson Luckie was Georgia’s most productive TE in 2024. Todd Hartley …
ATHENS — Statistically speaking, Lawson Luckie was Georgia’s top tight end last season.
Connor Riley
Georgia’s 2023 signing class is a real question mark due to transfer …
ATHENS — One of the trade-offs that comes with the transfer portal means that there will be fewer and fewer experienced players on the upper levels of the roster.
Connor Riley
Georgia football went about addressing its biggest offensive issues in two …
ATHENS — Talk to just about anyone in the Georgia program following the loss to Notre Dame and they’ll tell you the first-time starting quarterback wasn’t the problem with …
Connor Riley
What Georgia football must do to avoid another ‘down’ year in 2025
For the first time since the 2020 season, Georgia lost multiple games.
Connor Riley
Why the numbers paint an encouraging picture for Georgia and the transfer …
ATHENS — Georgia is never going to add more players from the transfer portal than it loses. The Bulldogs recruit too well on an annual basis to be able to retain all of their …
Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: NFL analysts offer surprising commentary …

Brandon Adams
What the Georgia football offense needs from the tight end position …

Connor Riley
Carter Luckie: Legacy 4-star DL on UGA’s recruiting push: ‘They are …

Jeff Sentell
Alex Huntley: South Carolina DT commit will likely give UGA an …

Jeff Sentell
