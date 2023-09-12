clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

What Kirby Smart said about Malaki Starks should frighten opposing offenses
ATHENS — Malaki Starks was in the process of giving an incredibly technical answer as to how he was able to come down with his first interception of the season.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 2 win over Ball State
Winner: Malaki Starks
Connor Riley
What Georgia football does and doesn’t miss out on by not playing Oklahoma …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers was looking forward to it. Kirby Smart said the cancellation of it was unfortunate.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart knows criticism of Carson Beck is nothing new when it comes to …
ATHENS — Carson Beck had to wait nearly four years to make his first career start at Georgia.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over UT-Martin
Winner: UGA safeties
Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit's bad preseason take about …

Brandon Adams
What Kirby Smart said about Malaki Starks should frighten opposing …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart challenges UGA fans for South Carolina game: 'Maybe we …

Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart said to preview Georgia football game against …

Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart gives timetable on Javon …

Connor Riley
