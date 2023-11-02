clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Malaki Starks helped save the Missouri game as a freshman. What will he do …
ATHENS — The most important play in last year’s win over Missouri was made by then-freshman Malaki Starks. It wasn’t a leaping interception or a bone-shaking hit.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dominic Lovett, Luther Burden and the divergent paths the two wide …
ATHENS — If you believe in the multiverse, there’s a world out there where Georgia receiver Dominic Lovett is still with Missouri and Luther Burden is a Georgia Bulldog.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers after another big win over Florida
Winner: Kirby Smart
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Oscar Delp is a lot more for Georgia football than just the tight end …
ATHENS — Oscar Delp knows he can’t be Brock Bowers. The all-world tight end wouldn’t be so special if his play could be replicated.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Why Georgia football doesn’t expect to learn anything new about Carson …
ATHENS — Externally, it make sense for one to assume there is more pressure on Georgia quarterback Carson Beck entering this game against Florida.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Here’s why UGA’s still the scariest team in …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Bulldog great Todd Gurley paid the ultimate compliment to …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football still searching for solutions to fix red zone …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Oscar Delp shares the latest on Brock Bowers, why he wasn’t wowed by …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Why the latest chapter of the Carson Beck story is starting to feel …

Jeff Sentell
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.