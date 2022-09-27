Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint ready to be more than just a great blocker for Georgia football: ‘He’s a dynamic wide receiver’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football ready for Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to take the next step at wide receiver Watch a big Georgia play this season and you’ll probably see Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint involved. The junior wide receiver has just six catches for 70 yards this season but his impact on the Georgia program expands far beyond the state sheet. His far and away best attribute is his blocking. He’s a physical player who takes joy in moving defenders out of the way. Anyone who saw Georgia’s final offensive touchdown of the 2021 season knows this, as Rosemy-Jacksaint cleared the way for Brock Bowers in Georgia’s win over Alabama in the national championship game.

“Blocking is all about attitude,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “If you’ve got the attitude that you’re going to go in there and hit somebody, that’s what you’re going to do. If you don’t got that attitude, that’s not what you’re going to do. That’s something I’ve always had growing up playing football. That attitude, I always liked to play physical so that’s just part of my attitude and play style.” Related: A Georgia football deep dive on the National Championship-winning block by Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint When Rosemy-Jacksaint signed with Georgia out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida, Kirby Smart didn’t know this is what the wide receiver would turn into it.

But the Georgia head coach was positive Rosemy-Jacksaint would seamlessly transition into the Georgia program. St. Thomas Aquinas has been a college factory, producing the likes of Nick Bosa, Elijah Moore and Asante Samuel Jr. No high school has produced more NFL draft picks in the last 10 years than where Rosemy-Jacksaint played his high school football. “I knew his personality bled to fitting our culture, which is toughness, which is physicality, which is special teams,” Smart said. “He helps create a culture of physicality and toughness in the room. I can’t say that I knew he had that. I knew he was a competitor. I knew he fit what we wanted. And he’s done a great job of carrying that message.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint acknowledges the similarities between Georgia and St. Thomas Aquinas helped his transition from high school to college. Rosemy-Jacksaint found a way to make an impact in his freshman season, earning two starts for an injured George Pickens. He hauled in his first career touchdown pass in a game against Florida. But as he broke the plane, his career immediately went on pause. Rosemy-Jacksaint broke his ankle on the play and his season ended on the Jacksonville turf. Rosemy-Jacksaint played in 13 games as a sophomore but he was clearly not the same explosive player post his injury. It was going to take him some time to get back to that form. That’s where his blocking skills helped him get and stay on the field. “He’s a good leader on this team,” cornerback Kelee Ringo said. “He’s a great person that freshmen want to look up to. He’s another player that knows how to survive at the University of Georgia. I feel like he’s a great example for us.” Of course, Georgia is going to need more from its wide receivers than just clearing the path for Bowers and the Georgia running backs. Rosemy-Jacksaint has nearly equaled his production from his freshman and sophomore seasons through the first two years. The Bulldogs have been without AD Mitchell and Arian Smith for much of the season, forcing Georgia to rely on its tight ends and running backs more in the passing game. As Georgia gets healthier at the wide receiver position, the next step for Rosemy-Jacksaint and this offense is adding a level of explosiveness for both the Bulldogs and the junior wide receiver.