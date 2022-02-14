Matthew Stafford cements his Georgia, NFL legacy with talent, toughness and Super Bowl win

Matthew Stafford is also on that same list. He almost certainly wouldn’t have been No. 1 despite easily being the most gifted passer in the program’s history. Those skills were why he was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2009 draft.

Stetson Bennett, like most all Georgia fans, has a list of the top quarterbacks in program history. He declined to reveal who was where, but there are a number of esteemed names on it. Aaron Murray, Jake Fromm, Fran Tarkenton Eric Zeier and now even Bennett himself is probably somewhere on said list after he led the team to its first National Championship since 1980.

Stafford went off to the NFL and questions of his time at Georgia always circled back to how the Bulldogs didn’t accomplish more with such a gifted passer.

Those doubts stayed with him during his 12-seasons in Detroit. He became the fastest quarterback to throw 50,000 career yards. Yet he has more 40-touchdown seasons than Pro Bowl appearances. He was the run-of-the-mill Marvel movie, instead of the critically acclaimed Best Picture nominee. He helped lead the Lions to the playoffs three times, but all of those years ended with immediate exits.

It wasn’t until last offseason that Stafford finally was placed on a team where he no longer had to be the best player. The Lions received two first-round picks and Jared Goff in exchange for Stafford. Sunday’s win completely validates the hefty price tag Los Angeles paid.

Teamed with 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year in Kupp and a Rams defense led by the best player in football in Aaron Donald, Stafford, at last, had a true team around him that was capable of reaching the highest levels.

Through it all, Georgia fans still loved Stafford. There’s a sense of pride in what Stafford accomplished and how he did it. Stafford’s legacy at Georgia has long been cemented. He’ll always have a deserved place on the list of great quarterbacks at the University of Georgia.

Now he’s done the same at the NFL level. He’s led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win, the first for the organization since 1999. No longer will he face questions about whether he is good enough to lead a team to a championship.