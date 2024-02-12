clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football excited to see Oscar Delp continue to be ‘that guy’ at …
Todd Hartley made it a point to say that tight end Oscar Delp can bench more than either Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington.
Connor Riley
Where Georgia football roster sits from a scholarship standpoint after …
ATHENS — We’ve reached another made checkpoint in the offseason, as we’ve made it past National Signing Day.
Connor Riley
Confidence will be a big difference maker for Carson Beck in 2024: …
ATHENS — There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about Georgia entering the 2024 season. Many of them are tied to the return of Carson Beck.
Connor Riley
Replacing Daijun Edwards and his running style will be a key task for 2024 …
ATHENS — Daijun Edwards was never the flashiest player. He wasn’t going to rip off highlight-reel runs or be the focal point of the Georgia offense.
Connor Riley
As Ladd McConkey shines at Senior Bowl, here is how Georgia football can …
ATHENS — To the surprise of no one who follows Georgia football, Ladd McConkey is having a strong week down at the Senior Bowl.
Connor Riley
Mecole Hardman scores game-winning touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs …

Connor Riley
Mecole Hardman game-winning TD highlights Georgia players’ Super Bowl …

Mike Griffith
4 parting shots Kirk Herbstreit’s influence on Dylan Raiola flip

Mike Griffith
Former Georgia WR Mecole Hardman Super Bowl interview, ‘everybody was …

Mike Griffith
5-star LB Tyler Atkinson on Georgia football: ‘They truly want me to …

Jeff Sentell
Leave a Comment