5 things we hope to learn about Georgia football at SEC media days
Georgia football set for SEC media days on Tuesday
This week’s return of SEC media days should be a welcome sign that we are closer to a more normal college football season. Head coaches and players from SEC programs will share insights on their programs as well as how they are preparing for the upcoming season.
Georgia won’t be one of those teams speaking on Monday, as Kirby Smart, JT Daniels and Jordan Davis speak to reporters on Tuesday. But there’s a good chance something Georgia-related comes up on the first day, whether it be a quip from Florida head coach Dan Mullen or Ed Orgeron commenting on new Bulldog Arik Gilbert.
Gilbert will be one of the many talking points surrounding Georgia this week. He’s not the only high-profile transfer to join an SEC team, and many coaches will likely provide their thoughts on the NCAA’s recent transfer portal changes. Alabama for example landed Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To‘o from the portal as well.
The now Georgia wide receiver was also at one point committed to Florida as well during his drawn-out transfer process. Smart and Daniels will also now be able to comment on the big-name transfer for the first time since he joined the team in June. Neither is likely to share anything too revealing but it will be nice to at least get their thoughts on the talented pass catcher.
Below are some of the other major talking points surrounding Georgia that will come up over the course of the week.
How close does the national media think Georgia is to Alabama?
Georgia will be the favorite in the SEC East. Alabama will likely be so in the SEC West. Even as the Crimson Tide must replace six first-round draft picks and a slew of coaches, Texas A&M, LSU and Ole Miss all have questions that might prevent them from up-ending Alabama.
Given the dynasty that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has built at Alabama, the Crimson Tide will also likely be the popular media pick to win the conference once again.
So for Georgia, how many people see them as a team capable of winning the SEC, and most likely beating Alabama in a potential SEC championship game?
The media voting results won’t come out until Friday but it should give an early barometer of how those covering the SEC feel about Georgia this season.
The Bulldogs are 0-3 against Alabama since Kirby Smart took over before the 2016 season, despite leading all three of those contests at halftime. Georgia does bring more of its 2020 talent back than the Crimson Tide this season and did not experience the same coaching turnover.
It’s why the whole “now or never” narrative figures to be so prominent this week. If this Georgia team can’t beat this Alabama team, many of those same media members will begin to wonder if it will ever happen.
Where does JT Daniels rank among SEC quarterbacks?
To give you an idea of the state of the SEC quarterbacks, Daniels is one of three who will be in attendance this week. That’s tied for the fewest number of quarterbacks to speak at the event since the SEC expanded to 14 teams in 2012.