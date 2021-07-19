5 things we hope to learn about Georgia football at SEC media days

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football set for SEC media days on Tuesday This week’s return of SEC media days should be a welcome sign that we are closer to a more normal college football season. Head coaches and players from SEC programs will share insights on their programs as well as how they are preparing for the upcoming season. Georgia won’t be one of those teams speaking on Monday, as Kirby Smart, JT Daniels and Jordan Davis speak to reporters on Tuesday. But there’s a good chance something Georgia-related comes up on the first day, whether it be a quip from Florida head coach Dan Mullen or Ed Orgeron commenting on new Bulldog Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert will be one of the many talking points surrounding Georgia this week. He’s not the only high-profile transfer to join an SEC team, and many coaches will likely provide their thoughts on the NCAA’s recent transfer portal changes. Alabama for example landed Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To‘o from the portal as well. Related: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart scores 3 of Top 10 offseason transfers The now Georgia wide receiver was also at one point committed to Florida as well during his drawn-out transfer process. Smart and Daniels will also now be able to comment on the big-name transfer for the first time since he joined the team in June. Neither is likely to share anything too revealing but it will be nice to at least get their thoughts on the talented pass catcher.

Below are some of the other major talking points surrounding Georgia that will come up over the course of the week. How close does the national media think Georgia is to Alabama? Georgia will be the favorite in the SEC East. Alabama will likely be so in the SEC West. Even as the Crimson Tide must replace six first-round draft picks and a slew of coaches, Texas A&M, LSU and Ole Miss all have questions that might prevent them from up-ending Alabama. Given the dynasty that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has built at Alabama, the Crimson Tide will also likely be the popular media pick to win the conference once again.