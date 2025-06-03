clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

September SEC schedule will go a long way in defining ‘young’ Georgia …
Kirby Smart has reiterated time and time again that he’ll have a young Georgia football team in 2025.
Connor Riley
How Georgia football should feel about various hot-button issues in …
As Kirby Smart noted this week, there are a lot of topics up for debate when it comes to college football.
Connor Riley
Whether Georgia football benefits from a nine-game SEC slate is in …
Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks makes his interests on the various hot topics in college athletics clear.
Connor Riley
With the start of the 2025 season 100 days away, here are 10 Georgia …
Thursday marks another important offseason milestone for Georgia football, as we are now 100 days from the season opener.
Connor Riley
The 5 Georgia football players who can best help fix the team’s two …
Kirby Smart has made it clear Georgia has to do a better job of running the football and stopping the run in 2025. If the Bulldogs don’t, they’ll likely experience the seem …
Connor Riley
Kaiden Prothro: Why 5-star priority TE gave Georgia football an ‘A’ …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia Football Podcast: 5-star TE Mark Bowman’s abrupt commitment …

Brandon Adams
BREAKING: 2027 3-star WR Gavin Honore commits to Georgia football

Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart sees value in playing strong non-conference opponent in …

Mike Griffith
Georgia baseball season comes to a shocking end, numbers don’t add up

Mike Griffith
