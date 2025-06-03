Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Kaiden Prothro: Why 5-star priority TE gave Georgia football an ‘A’ …
Georgia Football Podcast: 5-star TE Mark Bowman’s abrupt commitment …
BREAKING: 2027 3-star WR Gavin Honore commits to Georgia football
Kirby Smart sees value in playing strong non-conference opponent in …
Georgia baseball season comes to a shocking end, numbers don’t add up