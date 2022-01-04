Stetson Bennett shares honest truths about 5-star rankings and the importance of recruiting

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football, Alabama display importance of recruiting in 2022 National Championship Game Stetson Bennett gets what college football is about at the highest levels. Even if he himself did not classify as a part of that club. “I can’t speak to the 5-stars in the room,” Bennett joked on Monday. “I wasn’t one.”

Bennett himself arrived at Georgia as a walk-on and then again as a JUCO transfer. That he is playing a starring role in next Monday’s championship game makes him a stark outlier to many of his other talented teammates and foes. Related: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett doesn’t feel pressured to win CFP Championship Game Georgia has the most former 5-star players in the country with 19, using the composite team talent rankings on 247Sports. Alabama has the third most with 14. The Crimson Tide makes up for it by having the most 4-star prospects, as 60 of them are on the Alabama roster. The Bulldogs come in with 47, tied for fourth in the country with that number.

That Georgia and Alabama have the most tangible talent in the country illustrates why they are playing for the national championship. Recruiting is an integral part of the success of these two programs. There is no such thing as recruiting season because it is always recruiting season at Georgia and Alabama. “But if you don’t recruit guys, you don’t have a chance. Just go look at the best teams out there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s win over Florida. “They’ve got good football players. And that’s why I believe in recruiting. You better always be recruiting, because if you’re not, somebody else is.”

In the era of the College Football Playoff, recruiting has become even more paramount to success, as impossible as that seems. It’s no longer enough to simply sign a good class. You need to be signing a great class every single year. Consider that in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 recruiting cycles, Georgia signed the No. 2, No. 1 and No. 3 ranked recruiting classes. Michigan, the Bulldogs’ opponent in last week’s Orange Bowl, signed the No. 8, No. 10 and No. 13 classes over that span. Even in the midst of Michigan’s best season in decades, Georgia still showed how far Michigan has to go to make up the talent deficit as the 34-11 Bulldog win showed. The root of the ever-widening talent gap can best be demonstrated through top-100 commits and where they are going. In the 2015 recruiting cycle, the first full recruiting class after this first College Football Playoff, the top four teams in the recruiting rankings signed 35 of the top-100 overall prospects. As it stands right now, the top four teams in this cycle’s recruiting rankings — Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State — have earned commitments from or signed 50 of the top-100 overall prospects. And that number is only going to grow before National Signing Day in February. Related: Georgia football: All-American Game week underway for the 2022 signees and key unsigned targets With these select schools — Alabama and Georgia are the only two schools to sign a top-5 recruiting class in each of the last five recruiting cycles — one would think that eventually, other players would go elsewhere to find earlier playing time. But coaches and players for Georgia and Alabama agree. Early playing time matters less on these loaded rosters.