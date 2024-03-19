clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

What makes Trevor Etienne’s fast start at Georgia even more encouraging
ATHENS — Dell McGee very much had a type when it comes to the running back position. That much is evident when you see the position and how it evolved over the years.
Connor Riley
Georgia football confident Tate Ratledge can learn a few new tricks this …
ATHENS — Georgia hopes Tate Ratledge can learn a few new tricks this spring. Even if he recognizes he’s no longer one of the younger and more limber members of the Georgia …
Connor Riley
The real reason Kirby Smart worries about what NIL is doing to college …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was not asked specifically about Name, Image and Likeness on Wednesday.
Connor Riley
As college football enters as new era, spring practice is still business …
ATHENS — As hard as it might be to believe, Tuesday will be the start of Kirby Smart’s ninth spring practice at Georgia.
Connor Riley
The 1 player at each position Georgia football needs to have a strong …
ATHENS — For the first time in 2024, the Georgia football team will take the practice field on Tuesday.
Connor Riley
