What you need to know about UGA and the NIL bill that begins on Thursday
How the NIL bill will impact UGA, college sports
Thursday will be a huge day in college sports. Twelve states have laws or executive orders that go into effect allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.
For the first time in the history of college sports, athletes in those states will be able to make money, whether that be through endorsement deals or autograph signings.
Georgia is one of those states, with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signing the bill into law back in May.
“Simply put, college athletes in Georgia should be fairly compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness,” Kemp said back in May. “And as an alumni myself, I’m a little biased, but I believe that this is going to give coach Smart every bit of help he needs to bring home the national championship.”
The NCAA has been slow to act in setting in a policy for the entire landscape when it comes to NIL. On Monday, the DI Council recommend suspending its current amateurism rules so to allow players to benefit from their own likeness.
The NCAA Board of Directors will vote on Wednesday on the recommendation. Athletes in states that have NIL legislation will be able to act on those laws. The recommendation also stated that “student-athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.”
Perhaps most importantly, the recommendation stated that with the interim policy, schools and conferences must adopt their own policies as well as far as policing them. The council also made it clear that pay-for-play would still be a violation of those current rules.
In Georgia’s state law, players must report NIL deals to each school. It should also be understood that NIL payments can’t come from the school.