What you need to know about UGA and the NIL bill that begins on Thursday

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How the NIL bill will impact UGA, college sports Thursday will be a huge day in college sports. Twelve states have laws or executive orders that go into effect allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. For the first time in the history of college sports, athletes in those states will be able to make money, whether that be through endorsement deals or autograph signings.

Georgia is one of those states, with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signing the bill into law back in May. “Simply put, college athletes in Georgia should be fairly compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness,” Kemp said back in May. “And as an alumni myself, I’m a little biased, but I believe that this is going to give coach Smart every bit of help he needs to bring home the national championship.” The NCAA has been slow to act in setting in a policy for the entire landscape when it comes to NIL. On Monday, the DI Council recommend suspending its current amateurism rules so to allow players to benefit from their own likeness.